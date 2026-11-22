TEHRAN – An Armenian delegation, accompanied by Iranian judiciary officials, visited damaged sections of the UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace in central Tehran on Saturday to inspect the impact of US and Israeli airstrikes on the historic complex.

Alireza Razeghi, director of the Golestan Palace World Heritage complex, accompanied the visitors on Saturday and outlined the damage sustained by different sections of the historic site. He also briefed them on the palace’s history, cultural significance and international heritage value, IRNA reported.

Razeghi emphasized that Golestan Palace, which is inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, is not merely part of Iran’s national history and cultural identity but also an important component of the shared heritage of humanity.

The palace sustained considerable damage following US and Israeli airstrikes on March 1, which struck targets near the historic complex in downtown Tehran. The resulting shockwaves damaged several historic buildings, architectural features and museum objects.

Among the affected structures was the Takht-e Marmar (Marble Throne) Hall, where parts of the architectural framework sustained significant damage, although the building’s overall structure remained largely intact.

The Hall of Mirrors, which houses a painting by renowned Iranian artist Kamal-ol-Molk and had recently undergone renovation, also suffered damage to its ceiling and traditional decorative features. The Brilliant Hall sustained damage to its windows and brick-supported ceiling framework, while the Shams-ol-Emareh building was affected in its courtyard roof and lower hall framework.

The main museum, known as Salam Hall, remained largely unharmed, although several windows, particularly those facing the courtyard on the eastern side, were broken or displaced. Damage was also reported to windows in the Ivory Hall and parts of the Diamond Hall.

The Windcatcher Palace (Kakh-e Badgir) sustained only minor damage, while the Tent Hall (Chadorkhane) remained in relatively good condition, despite damage to two fiberglass skylights.

Located in Tehran’s historic center, Golestan Palace is among the oldest surviving architectural complexes in the capital. Its origins date to the Safavid era, when it was built within the city’s historic walls. It underwent major expansions during the 19th century, becoming the royal residence and seat of government under the Qajar dynasty.

The complex comprises eight principal palace buildings, most of which now serve as museums, surrounded by historic gardens and enclosed by an outer wall with several gates.

Recognized by UNESCO for its exceptional testimony to Qajar-era architecture and decorative arts, Golestan Palace reflects the blending of Persian artistic traditions with European influences, particularly during the reign of Naser al-Din Shah. Its architectural and artistic legacy also played an important role in shaping modern Iranian art and architecture.

AM