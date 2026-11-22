TEHRAN – Iranian sprinter Hajar Safarzadeh says she claimed the gold medal in the women's 400m at the Nagoya Asian Para Games while battling severe knee pain.

Safarzadeh left Nagoya with gold in the 400m and silver in both the 100m and 200m, despite having suffered a serious injury to her right knee two months before the Games.

"I picked up a severe injury to my right knee two months before the team left for the Asian Para Games, and I was in a lot of pain," she said. "Even during the competition, the pain didn't go away, but I still managed to win one gold and two silvers."

Asked whether she had expected such a haul, the para athletics international admitted she had not.

"I never imagined I would get a result like this. I was under real mental and emotional pressure, and the knee was bothering me constantly. But after winning silver in the 100m and 200m and gold in the 400m, I forgot all about the pain."

Safarzadeh also pointed to the punishing schedule in Nagoya, which she says made the injury worse.

"With the pain in my right knee, I competed three days in a row, morning and afternoon, without a break, and that aggravated the injury. After we got back from Nagoya, I had to have surgery on my right knee. For the next two months I can't do any training at all. I'll be doing corrective exercises, hydrotherapy, cycling and physiotherapy, and I'll try to work my way back to competition gradually."

Looking ahead, Safarzadeh turned her attention to next year's World Para Athletics Championships in Uzbekistan, where quota places for the Los Angeles Paralympics will be handed out.

"That tournament isn't a big priority for me," she said. "My goal is to prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics and deliver my best performance there."