TEHRAN- “The House of Bernarda Alba,” a play by renowned Spanish dramatist Federico Garcia Lorca, is currently on stage at the Khazar Hall of Niavaran Cultural Center in Tehran.

Ali Shahamati directed the production, based on a translation by Najaf Daryabandari, and it will run through December 11, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The cast includes Dina Matin, Sahel Deziani, Leila Nematollahi, Rafat Hassan-Nejad, Rezvan Karimi, Fatemeh Khalili, Mahdieh Khoshfetrat, Nesa Amini, Lillian Esmaeil, Venus Asadi, Hanieh Tahmasbi, Saba Mohammadi, and Soheila Qeidi.

“The House of Bernarda Alba” is one of the most celebrated works of Federico Garcia Lorca (1898–1936), a major figure in 20th-century Spanish literature and theater. A poet, playwright and theater director, Lorca is widely recognized for combining poetic language, symbolism and elements of Spanish popular culture in his works. His plays frequently explore themes of repression, social conventions, desire, freedom and the conflict between individual aspirations and restrictive traditions.

Completed in 1936, shortly before Lorca's execution during the early stages of the Spanish Civil War, “The House of Bernarda Alba” is generally regarded as the final work in his rural trilogy, alongside “Blood Wedding” and “Yerma.” The play was first staged in Buenos Aires in 1945, nearly a decade after the playwright's death, and has since become a landmark of modern world theater.

The three-act tragedy centers around the oppressive household of Bernarda Alba, a domineering matriarch who enforces strict rules following the death of her second husband. In adherence to family tradition, she imposes an eight-year mourning period, isolating her five daughters—Angustias, Magdalena, Amelia, Martirio, and Adela—from the outside world and any romantic prospects, leading to mounting tension within the house.

Bernarda’s eldest daughter, Angustias, inherits a significant fortune from her late father, thus becoming the object of desire for Pepe el Romano, a young suitor. This inheritance causes jealousy to brew among her sisters, particularly given that they have been left with little by their father. Angustias's wealth gives her a sense of agency, which her sisters resent, especially Adela, the youngest, who yearns for freedom and happiness, symbolized by her decision to defy her mother's mourning dress code by wearing a vibrant green gown.

As the narrative unfolds, the household dynamics grow increasingly fraught. Adela's initial spirit and desire for liberation are dampened when she realizes Angustias's impending marriage to Pepe. Advising Adela, Poncia, the family's maid, suggests that Angustias might not survive childbirth, hinting at a grim possibility for Adela to act on her desires. When the sisters occasionally catch a glimpse of Pepe, the anticipation and tension escalate, with Adela being torn between her burgeoning love for him and her loyalty to her family.

The emotional volatility reaches a breaking point when Bernarda discovers Angustias wearing makeup, a breach of her strict mourning rules. In a fit of rage, she forces the makeup off, illustrating her tyrannical control and the repression of her daughters. The situation intensifies as Maria Josefa, Bernarda's elderly mother, who is usually confined to her room, expresses her own longing for freedom and warns Bernarda about the destructive nature of her oppression.

Adela and Pepe's secret affair, a counterpoint to the family’s rigid moral code, amplifies tensions further. Adela's rebellion manifests in destructive ways, particularly in her conflict with her siblings, especially Martirio, who harbors her own feelings for Pepe. The family atmosphere becomes charged with jealousy, resentment, and desperation as gossip about local women treated harshly for societal transgressions deepens their collective dread.

As the play hurtles toward its tragic conclusion, Bernarda’s refusal to acknowledge her daughters' emotional turmoil culminates in violent confrontation. When a shot is heard outside, it is initially assumed that Pepe has been killed at Bernarda’s behest. In a heartbreaking turn, Adela, believing Pepe to be dead, takes her own life by hanging herself in despair, not knowing that he has survived.

In the aftermath of Adela's tragic death, Bernarda orders her remaining daughters to grieve in private, refusing to acknowledge the true nature of their struggles or the deep-rooted consequences of her oppressive rule. The play closes with a haunting reminder of the devastating impact of tyranny and societal expectations on personal freedom and emotional connection.

Through the confined domestic setting and the growing tensions among the characters, Lorca examines the oppressive effects of patriarchal authority, social expectations and rigid codes of honor.

The play's enduring relevance lies in its exploration of the struggle for individual freedom against authoritarian control, making it a frequently staged work on international theater stages.

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