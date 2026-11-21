TEHRAN — Placards and Palestinian flags returned to city centers on Saturday, a day after tens of thousands of students and workers walked out across more than 25 European countries in a coordinated strike against military rearmament, soaring living costs, and Western complicity in West Asian wars.

Across many capitals, Palestinian flags flew beside signs condemning weapons transfers to Israel.

In Italy, a rail stoppage triggered on Friday night continued disrupting train lines into Saturday evening, while fresh marches mobilized in France and Spain following security alerts from the U.S. Embassy in Paris.

The mobilization links domestic economic strain directly to the foreign policy priorities of Washington, Tel Aviv, and European capitals.

While nearly one in four Europeans aged 15 to 29 faces the risk of poverty or social exclusion according to Eurostat figures, the European Union is advancing its 800-billion-euro ReArm Europe plan through 2030.

Simultaneously, the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has rattled energy markets and pushed Brent crude past $96 a barrel after earlier spikes above $113, worsening inflation on groceries and rent across the continent.

‘Money for schools, not war’

Italy delivered the largest turnout as the country’s biggest labor confederation, CGIL, joined the youth strike with a nationwide walkout across more than 100 cities.

Union leader Maurizio Landini estimated participation exceeded one million people, though the Interior Ministry has not verified the figure.

In Rome, where organizers counted 50,000 marchers near the Colosseum, banners demanded “Money for schools, not war” in defiance of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s defense-heavy budget.

Another 100,000 rallied in Milan, where dockworkers have recently drawn praise from students for refusing to load weapons shipments bound for Israel.

Across Germany, the youth group Gen Z regelt organized rallies in 73 cities and towns, claiming 87,000 participants nationwide.

Police counted roughly 4,500 demonstrators at Berlin’s Alexanderplatz, while water cannons were deployed in Leipzig after fireworks were thrown. Anger centered on legislation enacted earlier this year allowing the government to reinstate mandatory military conscription if volunteer targets fall short.

Young Germans carried signs accusing Berlin of gutting classroom budgets to fund future war alongside the United States.

‘Fight for our future’

In Britain, students from more than 350 schools, colleges, and universities walked out and marched toward London’s Parliament Square alongside the Stop the War Coalition.

Police made ten arrests after right-wing counter-protesters confronted the rally, where UKIP leader Nick Tenconi was photographed attempting to tear up a Palestinian flag.

“Young people will not sit quietly while our schools, colleges and universities are cut and billions are found for war,” Socialist Students national chair Adam Powell-Davies said. “Fight for our future, not their wars.”

Smaller walkouts unfolded across a dozen Croatian cities, outside the University of Vienna in Austria, and in Sweden.

In France, where recent demonstrations over teacher shortages and crumbling school buildings helped spark Friday’s continent-wide action, protesters tied local austerity to Western military escalation.