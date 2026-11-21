TEHRAN – Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran will screen the 2014 Canadian melodrama film “Mommy,” written, directed, and edited by Xavier Dolan, on Sunday.

According to the website of the cultural center, the film screening is set for 6 pm and will be followed by a review session in the presence of the movie critic Kourosh Jahed.

Starring Anne Dorval, Antoine Olivier Pilon, and Suzanne Clément, the film concerns a mother with a sometimes-violent teenage son, struggling to control his behavior in a desperate attempt to avoid seeing him being institutionalized.

The story focuses on mother–son relationships, a recurring theme in Dolan's work, and also marks his fourth collaboration with Dorval and his third with Clément. Inspiration for this particular story was drawn from Dolan's discovery of Pilon and the music of Ludovico Einaudi.

The film debuted at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Jury Prize. It subsequently became a critical and financial success, grossing over $13 million worldwide. Mommy went on to win numerous other awards, among them nine Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Motion Picture. Mommy was announced as Canada's submission for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film at the 87th Academy Awards, but it was not nominated.

Xavier Dolan, 37, is a Canadian filmmaker and actor. He first received international acclaim in 2009 for his feature film directorial debut “I Killed My Mother,” which he also starred in, wrote, and produced, and which premiered at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight section and won three awards from the program.

Since 2009, he has written and directed eight feature films, all of which have premiered at Cannes, with the exception of “Tom at the Farm,” which premiered at the 70th Venice International Film Festival in 2013, and his first English-language film, “The Death & Life of John F. Donovan,” which premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

SS/SAB

