TEHRAN – A senior Iranian lawmaker has warned that Iran should not rush into negotiations with the United States until Washington fulfills the seven conditions set by Tehran, arguing that any sign of weakness would only encourage the US to press for further concessions.

Mojtaba Zolnour, the head of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks in an interview with Mehr News Agency, referring to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s recent warning against the notion that making concessions to the United States could change its hostile attitude toward Iran.

He said repeated expressions of weakness by some officials, particularly their emphasis on the country’s economic difficulties and the need to reach an accommodation with the adversary, would only embolden the other side and harden its position.

“ We must engage with the other side from a position of strength, with our hands full, rather than give it any reason to believe that we are weak,” Zolnour said.

The lawmaker representing Qom stressed that the principle of negotiations, as authorized by the martyred Leader and the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was not up for debate. The key questions, he said, were when talks should take place, what issues they should cover, and under what conditions and framework they should proceed.

Referring to the Leader’s guidance, Zolnour said Iran should not enter negotiations until the other side had met its conditions. Talks, he argued, should not be held simply for the sake of dialogue or to satisfy the other side’s desire for negotiations. They must lead to tangible results and be preceded by concrete steps.

Looking back at previous negotiations, he said the other side had accepted seven conditions but subsequently reneged on its commitments and walked away from the process.

Washington must now fulfill those same conditions to prove that it is prepared to honor its commitments, Zolnour said. Only then, he added, could Iran consider opening discussions on other issues.

He warned that Tehran should not be taken in by promises that are repeatedly made but never fulfilled. Iran must remain firm and pursue its interests rather than place undue trust in the other side’s assurances.

Zolnour also cautioned that projecting weakness on the economic front would play into the hands of Iran’s adversaries and could contribute to lower oil prices.

Reiterating that negotiations within clearly defined limits and conditions had been authorized, he said this did not mean talks could take place at any time or on any terms. Their timing, agenda, format and scope must all be determined in accordance with the country’s established position.

For now, he stressed, the priority is to ensure that the seven conditions are met. Welcoming negotiations would only make the other side less inclined to fulfill its commitments and respect the rights of the Iranian people.

“Iran must stand firm,” he said.

