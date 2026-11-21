TEHRAN – Iranian cueist Ali Gharagozlou has been crowned world champion after defeating Hong Kong’s Tam Yun Fung to claim the gold medal in the 15-red snooker competition at the 2026 IBSF World Snooker Championship.

Gharagozlou produced an impressive performance to secure the prestigious title, marking a major achievement for Iranian snooker on the international stage.

The victory was particularly significant given that Tam Yun Fung had previously eliminated another Iranian representative, Amir Sarkhosh, in the quarter-finals, denying him a place in the last four.

However, Gharagozlou avenged his compatriot’s defeat by overcoming the Hong Kong player in the final to capture the world title and bring the gold medal home for Iran.

IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026 takes place from Nov. 12-21, 2026, at the Yashwant Club in Indoor, Madhya Pradesh, India.