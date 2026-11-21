TEHRAN – Iranian athletes Maryam Abdollahpour and Amirmohammad Haghighatshenas won two more gold medals at the 2026 World Para Taekwondo Championships on Saturday, adding to Iran’s successful campaign in South Korea.

Abdollahpour triumphed in the women’s K44 -57kg category, defeating Brazil’s Silvana Mayara Cardoso Fernandes in the final to secure the world title. Gamze Ozcan of Türkiye and Sophie Caverzan of France claimed the bronze medals.

In the men’s K44 -70kg division, Haghighatshenas also reached the top of the podium after overcoming Mexico’s Juan Diego Garcia Lopez in the final. Garcia Lopez took silver, while Ivory Coast’s Bi Assamoa Michel Chris Boli and Azerbaijan’s Imamaddin Khalilov shared bronze.

On the opening day, Aylar Jami had won gold in the women’s K44 -47kg category, while Zahra Rahimi claimed silver in the K44 -52kg division.

The latest victories further strengthened Iran’s medal tally at the championships.