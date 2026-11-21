TEHRAN - Iranian athletes delivered an impressive performance on the opening day of the 11th World Para Taekwondo Championships, held at Muju Taekwondowon in South Korea, on Nov. 20. Aylar Jami and Zahra Rahimi both reached the finals in their respective weight categories, ensuring two medals for Iran and providing a strong start to the country's campaign at the prestigious global competition.

Jami emerged as one of the standout performers of the tournament, overcoming a challenging field of international opponents before securing the world title. Rahimi, meanwhile, continued her impressive international career by reaching the final of the women’s K44 -52kg division and taking home the silver medal.

Jami produced an outstanding performance in the women's K44 -47kg division, ultimately claiming the gold medal after defeating Morocco's Naoual Naarif in the final.

The Iranian athlete won the championship bout 2-0, completing an impressive campaign and securing the most prestigious prize available in her category: the world title.

Her victory was particularly significant given the quality of the opposition she faced throughout the competition. Jami demonstrated consistency, determination and technical ability on her way to the final, where she delivered another composed performance to overcome Naarif.

The Moroccan athlete had to settle for silver, while Australia's Shrijana Ghising and Mexico's Claudia Romero shared the bronze medals.

Iran's second medal came through Zahra Rahimi, who delivered another strong performance in the women's K44 -52kg category to finish the competition with a silver medal.

Rahimi progressed through the knockout stages with determination and impressive technical quality. One of her most important victories came in the semifinal, where she defeated Mongolia's Surenjav Ulambayar 2-1 to book her place in the final.

The victory was particularly noteworthy because Ulambayar had previously defeated Rahimi in the final of the women's -52kg division at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. This time, the Iranian athlete turned the tables, producing a determined performance to secure her place in the world championship final.

However, Rahimi faced a formidable opponent in the gold-medal match. China's Yujie Li, a Paris 2024 Paralympic champion and gold medalist at the Nagoya Asian Para Games, proved too strong on the day, defeating the Iranian 2-0 to claim the world title.

Rahimi therefore finished second and earned a valuable silver medal for Iran. Georgia's Ana Japaridze and Mongolia's Surenjav Ulambayar shared the bronze medals.