TEHRAN — The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran will cost the six Arab monarchies in the Persian Gulf nearly $1 trillion in destroyed infrastructure and lost economic output through 2030, Allianz Research estimates, leaving governments to borrow heavily and redirect wealth once invested abroad toward repairs and protection at home.

Its November report projects $790 billion in output losses over 2026–30, alongside just over $200 billion in physical damage.

The output figure measures the gap against the prewar growth trajectory. More than 80 energy facilities have been hit, about one-third severely, although most production infrastructure escaped major damage.

Geography determines who suffers most. Allianz forecasts a 4% contraction across the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council this year, with Hormuz-dependent Qatar shrinking 14%, Kuwait 11% and Bahrain 8%.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have tried to bypass the strait for some exports, contract 2.8% and 0.9%. Oman grows 3.3%, benefiting from its alternative ports.

Recovery will take longer than reopening shipping lanes.

Damage affecting roughly 18% of Qatar’s gas output will take years to repair. Tourist arrivals fell 22% in the first half, while Dubai home prices dropped 10.2% from January’s peak by September. Allianz expects tourism to approach prewar levels only in 2029.

The consequences reach government balance sheets. Cumulative budget deficits are forecast at $475 billion; maturing debt raises financing requirements to $722 billion.

Allianz anticipates $534 billion in debt issuance, $125 billion in foreign-exchange reserve withdrawals and $90 billion in sovereign wealth fund transfers.

These financing needs overlap with the economic disruption and should not be added to the headline loss estimate.

The Persian Gulf’s annual external surplus is expected to halve to $100 billion. Sovereign funds could redirect $120 billion to domestic investment, leaving less capital for global markets. Bahrain, already with central government debt equivalent to 134% of GDP, faces an uncovered financing gap of about $6 billion.

Washington’s bill is still incomplete. Pentagon official Arthur Miller told senators on November 19 that U.S. military costs had reached $48.3 billion through November 13, excluding repairs to American bases damaged by Iranian attacks. Installations presented as instruments of regional security have themselves become costly targets.

Americans have been paying through higher fuel prices as well. A November 13–16 Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 31% supported the war.

For Saudi Arabia, renewed fighting with Yemen’s Ansarallah movement compounds the consequences of its own U.S.-supported bloody intervention, launched in 2015.

Human Rights Watch documented apparently unlawful airstrikes by Saudi-backed forces; UNDP estimated Yemen’s war had erased $126 billion in potential growth by 2021.

Allianz says October’s Ansarallah attack on Riyadh airport disrupted the tourism rebound. Saudi investment is increasingly being directed toward export routes, transport links and resilient infrastructure, while less commercially convincing megaprojects face cuts.

Allianz Research brings together the economic research teams of German insurer Allianz and its trade credit insurance subsidiary, Allianz Trade.