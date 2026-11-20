TEHRAN – Commander of Iran’s Basij Force Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb has warned that the country’s enemies are seeking to weaken public confidence and social cohesion by turning hope into despair, trust into distrust, satisfaction into discontent, and security into insecurity.

Speaking to university students, Taeb said national progress requires both neutralizing threats and improving institutional efficiency, stressing that threats facing Iran extend beyond military confrontation to include soft, semi-hard, intelligence-driven and hybrid forms of warfare.

He explained that the nature of power has evolved from coercion to attraction and networking, making hybrid power and hybrid threats increasingly important in security calculations.

Taeb described efficiency as the ability to set ambitious goals, formulate appropriate strategies, accurately identify national capabilities and bring them together effectively.

He also highlighted the importance of young people in the country's progress, recalling the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's repeated emphasis on their role. He warned that internal weaknesses could encourage adversaries to believe that developments in Iran are moving in their favor.

According to Taeb, hope, trust, public satisfaction, security and efficiency are among the fundamental pillars of social capital. He stressed that adversaries are seeking to undermine both the objective and psychological dimensions of security.

The Basij commander further called for supporting all institutions and groups working toward Iran's development, emphasizing the need for cooperation and synergy rather than unnecessary competition.