TEHRAN – The historic Shah Bathhouse in Isfahan, a notable example of Safavid-era architecture, has reopened following restoration and rehabilitation work carried out with private-sector investment.

The reopening ceremony was held on Thursday, in the presence of Isfahan Governor-General Mehdi Jamalinejad, Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, head of the Investment Center at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Mojtaba Shokri, acting head of the Revitalization and Utilization Fund, and provincial cultural heritage officials.

Located next to Isfahan’s historic bazaar, the approximately 2,000-square-meter complex features traditional vaulted spaces and domed structures. Its restoration was undertaken with the participation of a private investor.

The bathhouse has now resumed operations as a sample of traditional Iranian hammam offering hygiene and therapeutic services, alongside a cultural complex centered on a museum. The project has created 30 direct jobs, according to officials.

The rehabilitation is part of a broader approach adopted by the Revitalization and Utilization Fund, affiliated with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, to encourage private investment in historic properties. Under this scheme, selected monuments are leased to qualified investors, often through long-term agreements, in return for their restoration, maintenance and adaptive reuse for cultural or tourism-related purposes.

The initiative is intended to address funding constraints facing the preservation of Iran’s extensive historical heritage while giving restored monuments a sustainable role in contemporary urban life.

Speaking at the ceremony, Jamalinejad praised the investor's contribution, saying the protection and revival of the country's valuable heritage depended on the commitment of individuals willing to safeguard its historical assets.

He also reaffirmed the provincial administration's support for restoration projects and efforts to facilitate private-sector participation in the preservation of historic buildings.

Shokri, meanwhile, said the investor's efforts had helped bring the Safavid-era monument back into public life and the tourism sector.

He described the creation of 30 direct jobs as an example of the potential of historic properties to contribute to tourism development and local economic activity. He also stressed the importance of continued cooperation between government institutions and private investors to rehabilitate other historic buildings.

Traditional Iranian bathhouses, known as hammams, once served purposes beyond bathing and personal hygiene. They were important social spaces where people gathered, exchanged news, discussed everyday affairs and shared stories and humor.

Although some traditional bathhouses remain in operation across Iran, their former social role has largely diminished as private bathrooms have become commonplace in modern homes.

Isfahan, once a major crossroads of international trade and diplomacy, is among Iran's leading tourist destinations. The city is renowned for its Safavid-era architecture, historic bazaars, museums, Persian gardens and tree-lined boulevards.

The Persian saying "Isfahan nesf-e-jahan ast" (Isfahan is half the world) reflects the city's longstanding cultural and historical significance.

AM