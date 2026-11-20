SHENZHEN — Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 19 delivered a keynote speech at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong province.

The following is the full text of the speech:

Dear Colleagues,

I am delighted to welcome you to the beautiful city of Shenzhen to discuss the future of Asia-Pacific cooperation.

The launch of APEC more than 30 years ago started a remarkable journey toward building an Asia-Pacific community. Over three decades and more, our region has witnessed progress with each passing day, and created the Asia-Pacific miracle of rapid economic growth.

Today, momentous changes not seen in a century are accelerating across the globe. Innovation is burgeoning across sciences, technologies and industries. In the face of new opportunities and challenges, we must adapt to the new realities, take new strides, and open up new prospects for Asia-Pacific cooperation. Together, we must strive to build an Asia-Pacific community characterized by solidarity and mutual assistance, openness and integration, enterprise and innovation, as well as inclusive development.

—Building an Asia-Pacific community requires solidarity and mutual assistance. The vast Pacific Ocean, which carries thousands of ships and nurtures all life, has shaped the all-embracing character of the Asia-Pacific region—one defined by inclusiveness and harmonious coexistence. Members of APEC are like passengers riding the same ship. To navigate the waves of the Pacific, we must unite as one and look out for each other. We must expand our shared interests, meet the difficulties and challenges together, and steadily build a shared sense of community.

—Building an Asia-Pacific community requires openness and integration. Open cooperation is a sure path to the development and revitalization of the Asia-Pacific. We should uphold open regionalism, steadily advance economic integration and develop a cooperation pattern that is open and integrated, rather than exclusive or fragmented. We should champion free and open trade and investment, remove impediments to the flow of factors, ensure the smooth circulation of economic lifeblood, and open up more space for economic growth in the Asia-Pacific.

—Building an Asia-Pacific community requires enterprise and innovation. Innovation is the primary driving force of development. It is vital to encourage scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation, facilitate the commercialization of innovation outcomes, and foster an open, fair, just and nondiscriminatory environment for cooperation. We need to carry forward our enterprising spirit, enhance APEC’s role as an incubator to encourage innovation in institutions and ideas as well as structural reform, and further unleash the economic dynamism and potential of our region.

—Building an Asia-Pacific community requires inclusive development. Each with different development needs, Asia-Pacific economies are known for our diversity. We should advance cooperation where conditions allow, make sure development benefits everyone, deliver for the people, accommodate the comfort level of all parties, and foster favorable conditions for turning the vision of an Asia-Pacific community into reality.

Dear Colleagues,

China is an advocate, promoter and forerunner of Asia-Pacific economic cooperation. We would like to work with all parties to pool wisdom and synergy in building the four key pillars of an Asia-Pacific community.

First, we should strengthen the pillar of economy and trade. The Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) is a shared vision of APEC members. It is important to make steady progress in realizing this vision and setting a higher standard for openness. Efforts should be made to align various regional economic and trade agreements, boost trade and investment facilitation and digitalization, and reduce barriers to trade and investment. It is also important to enhance policy dialogue on the FTAAP, and carry out experience sharing and technical cooperation, to help the parties build capacity for participating in high-standard economic and trade arrangements.

Second, we should upgrade the pillar of connectivity. Connectivity is a nexus of regional economic integration. In 2014, we jointly developed the APEC Connectivity Blueprint. Today, there are new opportunities for regional connectivity. We should strengthen physical connectivity by improving the infrastructure network, and developing smart customs and smart transportation. We should deepen institutional connectivity by harmonizing policies and regulations, deepening cooperation on cross-border payment, and keeping industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded. We should also enhance people-to-people connectivity by facilitating travel for business, tourism and other purposes, and promoting cultural exchanges for better mutual understanding and closer ties among our peoples.

Third, we should foster the pillar of innovation. The digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI) are the engines of innovation-driven growth. We should strengthen digital infrastructure development, improve data governance and collaboration in the region, and achieve efficient, convenient and secure cross-border data flow. We should build an open ecosystem for innovation, encourage the broad application of AI, and promote the innovation-driven transformation and upgrading of industries.

Fourth, we should enhance the pillar of development. To respond to constantly emerging global challenges, we should strengthen capacity building, promote regional cooperation on energy and food security, and deepen anti-corruption governance across borders. We should coordinate the development of resources, the environment and population, scale up the rational utilization and protection of natural resources, and expand green and low-carbon cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth. We should support livelihood improvements and invest in the people, launch healthy aging programs, facilitate employment and the development of vocational skills, and support women’s economic empowerment and young talent exchanges to tap into the full potential of talent across the Asia-Pacific.

China is rooted in the Asia-Pacific and will continue to support Asia-Pacific cooperation. I hereby announce that China will provide US$20 million to support APEC’s practical cooperation. We will establish a Center for Asia-Pacific Community Studies in Shenzhen to conduct policy research and exchanges and provide intellectual support. In line with needs of Asia-Pacific cooperation, we will set up cooperation institutions in such areas as digital technology, cross-border data flow, clean energy, and the development of SMEs, to contribute to the innovation-driven and green growth in the Asia-Pacific.

Dear Colleagues,

Shenzhen is known as the City of the Roc (named after a legendary bird of great size and strength). I hope that with our joint efforts, Asia-Pacific cooperation will spread its wings like the roc, and fly high and far to a bright future.

Thank you.