TEHRAN – The Kimia handicrafts, launched by the Dafineh Museum Group of the Mostazafan Foundation, aims to add value to traditional Iranian crafts through storytelling and introduce products inspired by the country’s museum collections to international markets, the group's chief executive has said.

Hamidreza Soleimani made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Kimia handicrafts exhibition at the Malek House of Innovation and Creative Center in Mashhad, describing the initiative as a new approach to promoting Iranian handicrafts.

He said planning for the brand began about a year ago, with the initiative seeking to distinguish itself by developing a specific narrative for each handicraft item.

Under this approach, each product is accompanied by a story that highlights its cultural, historical or artistic significance, creating additional value and making it more appealing to potential buyers, Soleimani explained.

Kimia produces both functional and decorative handicrafts, including contemporary adaptations and smaller-scale reproductions inspired by notable objects and artworks preserved in the Dafineh Museum Group's collections.

Soleimani said the initiative was launched in Mashhad, with the first program taking place near the Imam Reza (AS) shrine. He added that the project seeks to identify and support talented artisans across Iran and provide them with opportunities to reach wider markets.

Around 200 handicraft pieces were presented at the exhibition. According to Soleimani, the organizers plan to introduce the works to international markets, helping promote Iranian culture while generating foreign currency earnings through handicraft exports.

He also pointed to the establishment of a network called Kimiagaran (Alchemists), which brings together artisans from different provinces and is intended to encourage collaboration, support artistic production and expand the initiative nationwide.

Soleimani said Iran's thousands of years of cultural heritage are reflected in its traditional arts and crafts, adding that handicrafts offer an important means of presenting the country's cultural and Islamic identity to international audiences.

Although Iran had been relatively late in making use of this potential, he said, Kimia could develop into a prominent brand representing Iranian-Islamic culture.

He also stressed that Mashhad's cultural and historical attractions should receive greater attention alongside its religious tourism appeal.

Speaking at the same event, Seyyed Javad Mousavi, director-general of Khorasan Razavi's Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, highlighted the economic potential of handicrafts and said initiatives such as Kimia could help strengthen the local creative economy and create more opportunities for artisans.

Ahmad Shafiei, deputy governor for political and social affairs of Mashhad, emphasized the need to expand sales opportunities for local craftspeople through both online platforms and conventional markets. He also suggested that government offices and organizations could support local producers by purchasing handicrafts as gifts and awards instead of relying on other products.

Shafiei further called for greater support for women working in the handicrafts sector and increased private-sector participation in cultural heritage and tourism activities.

The Kimia handicrafts exhibition was held from November 17 to 20.

AM