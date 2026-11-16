Ansarallah’s advances in Yemen throw Saudi Arabia into disarray

TEHRAN – Facing advances by Yemen’s Ansarallah forces toward Aden and other strategic areas held by the Riyadh-backed government, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal decree on Monday dismissing Fahd Al-Salman as commander of the forces fighting Ansarallah, also known as the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF).

The decree was issued on the recommendation of Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, following a review of regulations governing military officers’ service and relevant royal orders, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Ansarallah’s advance toward Aden, the seat of the Saudi-backed government, began on Sunday in a surprise military operation that forced Saudi-backed forces to withdraw from areas near the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The war in Yemen began after Ansarallah, a Zaidi Shia group, captured the capital, Sanaa, in September 2014, forcing the Saudi-backed government to flee south to Aden. In March 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a military campaign with an Arab coalition to restore its favored government, carrying out thousands of airstrikes against Ansarallah forces.

After several relatively peaceful years, fighting erupted again in July when Saudi warplanes bombed Sanaa International Airport to prevent an Ansarallah delegation from landing in the Yemeni capital.

Saudi Arabia’s military campaigns against Ansarallah have repeatedly produced the opposite of their intended results, consolidating the group’s territorial gains while leaving the kingdom increasingly vulnerable to missile and drone attacks.

Many military experts have likened Saudi Arabia’s intervention in Yemen to the United States’ humiliating war in Vietnam in the 1960s and 1970s. The situation has since become even more precarious for Riyadh, as Ansarallah has expanded its reach toward the heart of Saudi Arabia and tightened its grip on the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategic maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Analysts say Ansarallah’s growing military superiority has placed Saudi Arabia and its allied government in Yemen in an increasingly perilous position.

On Sunday, Saudi-backed forces announced their withdrawal from Dhubab airport and territories they controlled near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, saying the move was intended to defend Aden.

Retired Lebanese Brigadier General Hassan Jouni, a military and strategic affairs expert, said the fighting is now centered on control of a mountainous triangle of territory in southern Yemen that could determine the outcome of the war.

The area connects Aden to Taiz, another city held by the Saudi-backed government but encircled by Ansarallah.

“This triangle is the strategic center of gravity for the war in Yemen as a whole,” Jouni told Al Jazeera.

He warned that Ansarallah’s advances could completely sever the Saudi-backed government’s coastal supply routes.

An Ansarallah offensive in September resulted in the Saudi-backed government losing control of Yemen’s Red Sea coast, including the strategic port city of Mocha. Subsequent advances also left Taiz completely besieged by Ansarallah forces.

Majed al-Nuzaili, spokesperson for the Saudi-backed forces, defended the withdrawal from the Bab al-Mandab region, describing it as part of a broader tactical maneuver.

Jouni, however, offered a much bleaker assessment of the situation facing government forces, saying Ansarallah fighters had reached Tor al-Baha, about 50 miles from Aden.

“The Houthi (Ansarallah) forces have reached this line, meaning that they are indeed in the defensive line area of the city of Aden. We do not say they have approached Aden, but the defense of the city of Aden begins in this area,” he told Al Jazeera.

“The basic combat direction now is in the vicinity of the besieged city of Taiz. On the other hand, of course, the Houthis will focus their attention now on approaching Aden and controlling the first defensive zone.”

Strategic affairs expert Ali al-Dahab also rejected the Saudi-backed government’s characterization of the withdrawal as a redeployment.

“What happened is a retreat or a withdrawal with the same meaning, and not a redeployment, because the withdrawal left a vast vacuum filled by the Houthis,” he said.

In response to Ansarallah’s advances, Saudi Arabia has intensified its air raids on areas under the group’s control, reportedly carrying out 900 targeting operations within 24 hours.

Ansarallah, in turn, has responded with drone and ballistic missile attacks on Saudi territory, including the capital, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province.

Its latest territorial gains along the Bab al-Mandab coast have also given the group considerable geopolitical leverage. The strategic waterway has assumed even greater significance for global maritime trade following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

“They now directly and completely control the western Yemeni coastal sector and part of the maritime extension towards Aden,” al-Dahab warned.