TEHRAN – Most analyses of recent developments in southwestern Yemen have focused on the extent of territorial advances by Ansarallah around Bab al-Mandeb and the Gulf of Aden.

However, the other major significance of Ansarullah’s announcement that it had secured control of the strategic coastal corridor stretching from Khaboub to Khor Omaira extends beyond the immediate changes on the ground. Its broader importance lies in what the development reveals about the wider context in which it has unfolded.

The announcement comes in the wake of the illegal U.S.-Israeli war against Iran and the subsequent developments across the region.

Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab

For decades, Western strategic thinking has treated the Strait of Hormuz as the main center of gravity in any conflict with Iran.

Yet many strategic thinkers argued that Iran would not close the Strait because of the costs it would face as a result. Tehran refrained from doing so during the first direct U.S.-Israeli war imposed against it in 2025.

However, the existential war Iran faced in 2026 pushed it to close the strait, putting pressure on President Donald Trump’s administration and the global economy, while dealing a particularly heavy blow to the U.S. economy.

In practical terms, the Strait of Hormuz became one of the Islamic Republic’s most important strategic cards.

Ansarallah’s ability to influence security in the Bab al-Mandab Strait introduces a new factor that will shape the U.S. administration’s options when considering any future war.

If Ansarallah manages to establish its ability to affect the security of shipping through Bab al-Mandab, this will create new challenges for the U.S. administration and its allies.

It will also give the Axis of Resistance greater capacity to spread its deterrence capabilities between the straits of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, rather than concentrating them in the Hormuz Strait alone.

This means that if the U.S. decides to return to war, it will need additional military capabilities to reopen two straits instead of one.

American-Israeli dilemma

From an Israeli perspective, the results of the 2026 aggression against Iran are measured by how far it managed to reshape the surrounding strategic environment and create opportunities for wider regional dominance.

However, the ambitious objectives the Zionist regime set for the war were not achieved.

Developments in late 2026 point to the limited political results of the regime’s ongoing illegal wars since 2023. Iran’s revolutionary system has not fallen. On the contrary, it has strengthened its capabilities and shifted from defense to offensive and pre-emptive action.

Hezbollah has not been eliminated, despite Lebanon having endured two devastating wars. And now Ansarallah is seeking to expand the scope of its control and influence over the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Against this backdrop, the Zionist regime’s wars have failed to deliver regional dominance. At the same time, Netanyahu faces a personal political crisis at home following his election defeat. As a result, he is pushing hard for a renewed war against Iran.

He sent the Mossad chief to Washington to convince the Americans that Iran had resumed its nuclear program alongside other fake intelligence and that “the only way to eliminate this threat is to overthrow the Iranian regime,” as Netanyahu himself stated publicly.

The experience of the latest war against Iran shows that the main problem facing the United States is not a lack of military capabilities. America’s vast military power allows it to intervene, strike infrastructure in Iran, and inflict damage on its adversaries.

But now that the consequences of the war against Iran have reached the U.S. itself, contributing to Republican losses in the midterm elections and driving up prices for goods at home, the real challenge facing President Trump has become political and strategic.

The elections also revealed that the overwhelming majority of Americans do not want to be drawn into long-running regional conflicts with open-ended costs.

Trump may therefore want to return to war with Iran to push Iran to make concessions at the negotiating table and present the outcome as a “beautiful victory.”

But the problem is that the military outcome of such a war is far from guaranteed. Meanwhile, his popularity could suffer further, and a renewed war, especially if it drags on, could damage the Republican Party’s future and its chances of electoral success, particularly in the 2028 presidential election.

This risk would be even greater if the war triggered a global economic collapse.

Ultimately, the central question is no longer whether the U.S.-Zionist coalition can launch another war against Iran, but whether they can contain its military, economic, and strategic consequences.

As deterrence capabilities extend from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea, turning military superiority into a decisive political victory becomes increasingly difficult.

This is why the latest developments in Yemen may matter far beyond the local balance of power: they also raise the cost of any future regional war.