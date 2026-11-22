TEHRAN– Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi, a senior adviser to the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), has accused International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi of serving Israeli interests, warning that he will face the consequences of his actions.

Speaking to Mehr News Agency on the sidelines of a ceremony honoring those who sacrificed their lives for Iran, Naghdi commented on Grossi’s recent remarks and the IAEA’s demand for access to Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“Grossi is a Zionist and is not committed to any human laws or regulations. He is merely serving the Zionists,” Naghdi said.

He added that God was watching everyone’s actions and that Grossi would ultimately face the consequences of his conduct.

The remarks came after the conclusion of the IAEA Board of Governors’ quarterly meeting in Vienna, where Iran’s nuclear program once again featured on the agenda.

On the opening day of the meeting, Grossi raised allegations concerning Iran’s uranium stockpiles and restrictions on inspectors’ access to the country’s nuclear facilities, calling for arrangements to be made to resume the agency’s verification activities.

He also stressed the need to return to diplomacy and negotiations. However, his remarks came amid the continuing repercussions of US and Israeli military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which have further intensified Tehran’s criticism of the agency’s approach and conduct.