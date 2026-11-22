TEHRAN- The press conference for the first edition of Irandokht, a national performing arts event dedicated to women, was held at the Art Bureau in Tehran on Saturday, with organizers highlighting the role of women in promoting national identity and expanding the country's theatrical landscape.

Maryam Ardebili, director general of women's affairs at Tehran Municipality and president of the event, said women's social engagement and collective efforts to address issues concerning women had witnessed considerable growth over recent decades.

She noted that women's talents and capabilities had increasingly attracted attention, adding that different traditional and modern perspectives on women's roles had sometimes created contradictions that called for a more complementary approach.

"Today, women's capabilities are no longer just a matter of words or slogans; talented and capable women are making their presence felt across various fields," she said.

Ardebili described theater as an important medium for artistically expressing social experiences and developments, saying that women's creative contributions could help shape a dynamic artistic environment centered on shared values, including love of the homeland.

She emphasized that Irandokht should develop into a continuing initiative rather than remain a one-off event, noting that Tehran has women-oriented cultural facilities capable of hosting theatrical productions created specifically by women.

Ardebili also addressed the representation of women during times of crisis, arguing that women are frequently portrayed primarily as victims or vulnerable members of society. Irandokht seeks to challenge this perception by presenting women as resilient and influential participants in confronting difficult circumstances, she said.

She further described the event as an opportunity to encourage dialogue around the idea of Iran and help ease social polarization by creating a space for discussion beyond ideological divisions.

For her part, Maryam Shabani, head of the Women's Theater Office at the Art Bureau and secretary of the event, said 93 works had been submitted to the organizing committee and evaluated in two stages.

She explained that the event was conceived in response to the need for a nationwide platform supporting women's theatrical activities in Tehran and other provinces.

One of its principal objectives, she said, was to strengthen national identity and highlight the cultural heritage of Iran's ethnic communities through the creative work of theater groups.

The program has been organized in three main sections: stage performances, performances and theater in public squares. The organizers also hope to introduce outstanding productions to the Fajr International Theater Festival.

Shabani stressed that all plays selected for the event were original works by Iranian playwrights, with no translated scripts included. The artistic policy, she said, was guided by the theme of "Iran, always proud."

The first Irandokht event is scheduled to run from November 24 to 30 in Tehran, bringing together women's theater groups from different parts of the country. The program is organized by the Women's Theater Office of the Art Bureau in cooperation with Tehran Municipality's Women and Family Affairs Center, District 6 Municipality and the Tehran Greater Office of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs.

Stage productions and performances will be hosted at the Mah and Mehr theaters, as well as the Soreh and Andisheh halls of the Art Bureau. The theater-in-public-squares section will take performances to public gatherings and squares across the capital.

The event's organizers say they hope the initiative will provide a lasting platform for women's artistic participation while bringing Iran's diverse cultural traditions, rituals, literature and mythology to the stage.

SAB/