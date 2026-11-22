TEHRAN – The Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran will screen the 1994 American biographical film “Ed Wood,” directed and produced by Tim Burton, on Monday.

The movie screening is set for 5 pm and will be followed by a review session in the presence of the film critic Morteza Shapouri.

The film stars Johnny Depp as the eponymous cult filmmaker. It concerns the period in Wood's life when he made his best-known films as well as his relationship with actor Bela Lugosi, played by Martin Landau. Sarah Jessica Parker, Patricia Arquette, Jeffrey Jones, Lisa Marie, and Bill Murray are among the supporting cast.

The film proved financially unsuccessful, returning only $13.8 million against an $18 million budget, but was met with critical acclaim upon release, with particular praise for Depp and Landau's performances and the makeup, and won two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Landau and Best Makeup for Rick Baker, Ve Neill, and Yolanda Toussieng. The film is now considered to be a cult classic and one of Burton's best works.

Edward Davis Wood Jr. (1924 – 1978) was an American filmmaker, actor, and novelist. In the 1950s, Wood directed several low-budget science fiction, crime, and horror films that later became cult classics, notably “Glen or Glenda” (1953), “Jail Bait” (1954), “Bride of the Monster” (1955), “Plan 9 from Outer Space” (1957), and “Night of the Ghouls” (1959).

Marked by their campy aesthetics, technical errors, unsophisticated special effects, integration of poorly-matched stock footage, eccentric casts, idiosyncratic stories, and non sequitur dialogue, Wood's films remained largely obscure until he was posthumously awarded a Golden Turkey Award for Worst Director of All Time in 1980, renewing public interest in his life and work. Some film critics, like Will Sloan, have argued against the Worst Director label, making the case that Wood was creative in working with the financial and cinematic limitations he faced.

Tim Burton, 68, is an American filmmaker and animator. He is known for pioneering Goth subculture in Hollywood, with his films employing a distinctive style that blends Gothic horror and dark fantasy aesthetics with whimsical and surreal elements.

He has received numerous accolades, including one Emmy Award and nominations for two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and three BAFTA Awards. He was honored with the Venice International Film Festival's Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in 2007 and France's Order of Arts and Letters in 2010.

SS/SAB