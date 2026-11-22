TEHRAN- A new mural bearing the slogan “Remember Minab” has been unveiled at Jahad Square in Tehran to mark World Children’s Day, highlighting the martyrdom of children in the bombing of Shajareh Tayyebeh School in the southern Iranian city of Minab.

The mural, which was unveiled on Friday, features the statement: “The USA killed 168 children in Minab.” It draws attention to the February 28 attack on the elementary school, which became one of the most devastating incidents involving civilian casualties during the US-Israeli military strikes against Iran.

The artwork seeks to keep the memory of the young victims alive and draw public attention to the consequences of attacks on educational institutions and the vulnerability of children in armed conflicts.

The Shajareh Tayyebeh School, located in Minab, Hormozgan province, was struck on February 28, as the US and Israel launched their military campaign against Iran. The attack hit the school while students were attending classes, killing children and members of the school community. The incident caused widespread grief across Iran and prompted strong condemnation from Iranian officials, who described the targeting of the educational facility as a grave crime.

The tragedy has since become a symbol of the human cost of the military aggression, particularly for children and their families. Memorial initiatives and cultural events have sought to preserve the victims' memory and bring international attention to the consequences of attacks on civilian facilities.

The unveiling coincided with World Children’s Day, observed annually on November 20. Established by the United Nations, the international observance marks the adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. It aims to promote children's rights, including their right to life, education, protection from violence and a safe environment in which to grow.

Against this backdrop, the Tehran mural connects the global call for the protection of children with the tragedy in Minab, urging viewers not to forget the schoolchildren who lost their lives.

The new artwork adds to a series of murals displayed at Jahad Square, which has served as a prominent site for public artworks addressing major political, social and cultural developments.

SAB/

