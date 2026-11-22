TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for closer relations and expanded cooperation between Iran and Mauritania, expressing hope that the two countries will further strengthen their friendly and brotherly ties.

In a message to Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani on the country's National Day, Pezeshkian said the determination of officials in both countries, coupled with the effective use of existing capacities and opportunities, could pave the way for deeper bilateral relations and broader cooperation.

“I hope that, through Your Excellency’s attention and the determination of officials in both countries to make use of existing capacities and opportunities, we will witness the further development and deepening of friendly and brotherly relations and cooperation in the interests of the two nations of Iran and Mauritania,” he said.

Pezeshkian also wished his Mauritanian counterpart good health and success, and the people of Mauritania happiness and prosperity.