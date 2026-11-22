SOUTH LEBANON — Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s Independence Day speech was supposed to unite the nation around sovereignty, dignity and liberation.

Instead, it delivered a deeply divisive political message, placing the Iranian support and the weapons of the Resistance alongside the Israeli occupation as challenges to Lebanon’s independence.

At a moment when the Israeli enemy continues to occupy and annex Lebanese territory, this was not merely a political miscalculation; it was an alarming distortion of the meaning of independence.

True independence begins with liberating southern Lebanon from Israeli occupation; it was, and has always been, the Resistance’s weapons that forced the Israeli occupation regime to withdraw, not international condemnations, diplomatic statements or UN resolutions.

No occupation was ended out of consideration for Lebanon’s diplomatic appeals; how, then, can a president equate the means of defending the country with the enemy occupying its land?

Aoun is supposed to be president of all Lebanese, not the spokesperson of one political camp. Yet his speech openly targeted Iran and the Shiite political constituency, including Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, which represents a substantial proportion of Lebanese voters.

Hezbollah’s parliamentary representation reflects substantial popular support despite the electoral law’s structural distortions; its candidates secured 344,882 votes across seven districts, in 2022, while Hezbollah-affiliated MPs received 347,171 preferential votes overall.

This made Hezbollah the most popular political force by preferential votes, with Mohammad Raad and Hassan Fadlallah ranking first and second nationwide.

Describing this constituency as serving Iran and portraying its political party as an instrument of an Iranian war is an insult to citizens whose votes helped elect the president.

Obviously, this was an exceptionally divisive and anti-Shiite speech, arguably among the worst presidential addresses in Lebanon’s history.

The reaction was revealing: applause grew notably warmer whenever Iran came under attack. Beyond diplomatic protocol, such a pattern raises questions about the invisible expectations shaping political discourse, and whether certain narratives are being rewarded not for their national value, but for how faithfully they echo external preferences.

The choice of words was particularly revealing: demands for the Resistance to surrender its weapons, regardless of the circumstances, sounded like Israeli demands, not the words of a president addressing his own people.

The public repetition of the Israeli position was an embarrassing spectacle, especially coming from someone who should understand the suffering of southern Lebanon.

Indeed, the question of foreign interference cannot be selectively applied:

- Why does Aoun condemn alleged Iranian intervention while remaining silent about Washington’s overt interference in Lebanese political affairs?

- Was it not US envoy Amos Hochstein who imposed the presidential choice on Lebanon?

- What kind of independence is this, when the country appears subject to American and Saudi tutelage, with high-level instructions reportedly delivered through WhatsApp messages demanding: “You must surrender your weapons”?

Just as Israel brought Bashir Gemayel and subsequently his brother Amin to power, in the early 1980s, the circumstances surrounding Aoun’s rise invite serious questions about external sponsorship.

Meanwhile, the president who speaks of sovereignty reportedly ordered the Lebanese Army to withdraw from southern positions on March 2, 2026, leaving the people of the land with little choice but to resist.

- What has Aoun’s diplomacy actually achieved?

- What is he negotiating with, after voluntarily surrendering Lebanon’s most significant bargaining card: the Resistance?

The international community itself continues to ask what the Resistance would do if Israel and the United States resumed their war. Aoun has offered no convincing answer.

The symbolism of the occasion makes the speech even more offensive. Independence Day, Flag Day and a supposedly unifying national celebration were turned into an opportunity to erect new political barricades against the Shiite community.

Even the location carried historical significance: Nahr al-Kalb, associated with the departure of the last French forces from Lebanon. Yet the message delivered there appeared to celebrate a new form of foreign dependency.

While Israel continues to seize approximately seven percent of Lebanese territory, more than 60 villages have reportedly been completely erased, and numerous others remain subjected to daily attacks.

Olive groves are being swallowed by the occupation regime. At this critical moment, Aoun chooses to undermine Resolution 1701 while lending political support to the security arrangement known as the ominous Framework Agreement.

This is precisely the direction sought by Washington’s ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz: an arrangement that could turn Israel into Lebanon’s explicit supervisory authority. Aoun’s speech on the eve of Independence Day only facilitates that outcome.

His political delusion appears rooted in the belief that Donald Trump has prevailed and that Lebanon’s future has already become Israeli. Yet the emerging Russian-American-Chinese balance reflects the failure of unipolar domination, a reality shaped by Iran’s resilience and the steadfastness of the peoples aligned to the the Axis of Resistance.

Iran will be instrumental in bringing this war to an end. In Yemen, Ansar Allah’s forces remain on the offensive, while Saudi military formations face humiliation before Yemen’s barefoot fighters, as economic indicators also testify to the consequences.

There is something profoundly contradictory about this political discourse: a provocative presidential address accompanied by degraded media coverage, reportedly financed by Saudi Arabia, glorifying an Israeli military helmet.

As a Lebanese citizen who has endured the bitterness of occupation and witnessed the sacrifices made to confront it, I found this Independence Day speech to be a shameful attack on Iran.

My own experience tells a different story. I studied in a school built with Iranian assistance and received treatment in a hospital established through Iranian support.

My ancestors recount how successive Lebanese governments, under external pressure, systematically marginalized Shiite-populated regions.

On contrast, since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran has extended sincere, brotherly development assistance without turning Lebanon’s needs into an instrument of blackmail, unlike other powers that demand political submission in return for their support.

Aoun’s attempt to portray the Resistance’s weapons as Iranian weapons does not change the fundamental reality. The principal obstacle to Lebanon’s independence is Washington, which has obstructed the strengthening and empowerment of the Lebanese Army, while the same political authority has ordered that army out of the South.

Placing the Resistance and the Israeli occupation on the same side of the equation as obstacles to independence is an unforgivable political distortion.

A genuinely national president should deliver a speech that embraces every Lebanese. Unless, of course, the Lebanon Aoun claims to represent is not the Lebanon of all its citizens, particularly the people of the South who have paid the highest price for defending its sovereignty.