TEHRAN – Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami has praised the Basij Organization for its contributions to national security, public service, and crisis response, saying the volunteer force has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the country in times of need.

In a message marking Basij Week, Hatami described the organization as a lasting strategic initiative of the late Founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, rooted in the faith, commitment, and determination of the Iranian people to defend the country’s independence, security, and dignity.

He said the Basij had played an effective role in the Sacred Defense during the war imposed on Iran by the Iraqi Ba’athist regime, as well as in confronting security threats, supporting underprivileged communities, reconstruction efforts, emergency relief operations, scientific and cultural activities, and safeguarding public security.

According to Hatami, this record demonstrates that the Basij is more than an organization; it embodies a culture of faith, popular participation, social responsibility, and self-sacrifice.

He said this year’s Basij Week slogan, “Basij: Devoted to the People, Hope for the Underprivileged,” reflects the force’s close ties with the public and its commitment to standing alongside people in difficult circumstances, including natural disasters and public service campaigns.

Public trust, he added, remains the Basij’s greatest source of strength.

Referring to the recent war, Hatami said Basij members had stood alongside other branches of Iran’s Armed Forces and the public in confronting complex threats to the country’s independence, security, and territorial integrity.

Their presence, he said, demonstrated the force’s capabilities and the Iranian people’s readiness to defend their homeland.

Hatami concluded by paying tribute to Basij members who had lost their lives in service and extending his congratulations on Basij Week to its members, veterans, families of martyrs, and the Iranian nation, commending their continued dedication to serving the country.