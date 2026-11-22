TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced strikes on two US Patriot air defense radar systems at military bases in Bahrain and the interception and destruction of another American MQ-1 reconnaissance-combat drone over the eastern Strait of Hormuz, warning that any violation of Iran’s airspace will be met with a decisive response.

In a statement released late Saturday, the IRGC said its missile and drone units had targeted two radars associated with US Patriot air defense systems deployed at American military bases in Riffa and Awali, Bahrain.

According to the IRGC Public Relations Office, US military operations launched since early Saturday to escort and provide air cover for American forces in the region had failed to achieve their objectives and had instead inflicted heavy losses on the equipment and vessels they were intended to protect, both at sea and in the air.

The statement said the strikes followed violations of Iranian airspace by two US MQ-1 and MQ-9 reconnaissance-combat drones, prompting the IRGC Aerospace Force to launch an operation against American military positions at the two bases.

Another US drone shot down over Strait of Hormuz

In a separate statement on Sunday, the IRGC also announced that its air defense units had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-1 extended-range (ER) reconnaissance-combat drone over the eastern Strait of Hormuz.

The corps said the drone was brought down by personnel of its Aerospace Force using a new-generation, advanced air defense system, which engaged the aircraft with precision and effectiveness.

According to the statement, the latest interception brought the number of US MQ-1 drones shot down by Iran to 20. It also marked the fourth US reconnaissance-combat drone destroyed by IRGC air defense systems within the preceding 24 hours.

The IRGC reiterated that any aggression against or violation of Iranian airspace would draw a forceful and decisive response from the country's Armed Forces.

It added that its air defense units remained at full operational readiness, employing advanced surveillance and reconnaissance systems to continuously monitor hostile movements across the region and detect, identify, and track aerial threats in real time.