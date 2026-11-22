TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has proposed the establishment of a BRICS network aimed at empowering creative and resilient women and strengthening cooperation among women across member states.

Speaking about the potential of BRICS member countries, Razieh Alishvandi, IRCS deputy director for international and humanitarian law affairs, said the proposed network would provide a platform for sharing expertise and knowledge, organizing joint exhibitions, developing digital education, showcasing women’s products and achievements, and facilitating small businesses’ access to regional and international markets, the IRCS website reported.

The official made the remarks while addressing the International BRICS Youth Women’s Forum held from November 19 to 21 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

“Investing in women’s capabilities is investing in the future of societies, as an empowered woman not only builds her own future, but plays a key role in strengthening the family, developing society, and advancing the economy of the nation,” Alishvandi noted.

She expressed hope that cooperation among BRICS member countries would pave the way for the expansion of international interactions and the creation of new opportunities to link creativity, entrepreneurship, social solidarity, and sustainable development for women.

The official went on to announce the IRCS's readiness to share national expertise on empowering women. Elaborating on the national plan, titled YAS, which refers to future-building allies, she said the national initiative was launched in 2024, with the aim of enhancing the individual, social, and economic capabilities of young women. The primary objective is to shift focus from temporal, intermittent support toward sustainable empowerment.

It seeks to transform young women from passive recipients of support services into empowered, responsible, creative, and engaged members of society, which is achieved by providing instruction in life skills, emergency relief and rescue, mental health, social participation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable employment.

So far, some 80,000 young women have benefited from YAS initiative with the help of IRCS ambassadors in 31 provinces of the country, she further noted.

The International BRICS Youth Women’s Forum was held under the theme ‘Dialogue of Generations for the Future’. It served as a platform to connect young, socially active women with leaders of women’s organizations across the BRICS nations to discuss a shared agenda for the coming decade.

Discussions centered on key areas such as Economic Empowerment (Women’s entrepreneurship, the role of AI in creative industries, and building economic resilience), Social and Cultural Issues (Healthcare, demographics, the labor market, and the preservation of cultural heritage through creative practices), and International Cooperation (Strengthening ties, youth initiatives, and public diplomacy among BRICS nations).

Iran outlines policies on women, family at BRICS WWG

In July, Narjes Abolqasemi, an official with the Vice-Presidency for Women and Family Affairs, elaborated on the country’s macro-level policies on women and family at the BRICS Working Women Group (WWG) Meeting held in Kerala, India, on July 6-7.

The empowerment of women requires a transition from sporadic measures to strategic and sustainable policies; in Iran, women’s entrepreneurship and economic development serve as driving forces for strengthening national resilience and the family foundation. Therefore, the policies are designed and implemented with a family-centered approach, IRNA quoted Abolqasemi as saying.

She also highlighted the importance of the four priority areas of the meeting, which included promoting women’s participation in governance and leadership, advancing digital and financial inclusion, strengthening women’s entrepreneurship and skill development, and enhancing the role of women in climate action, food security and nutrition.

Referring to the country’s experience in expanding the women entrepreneurship ecosystem, she said Iran focuses on establishing support models for women-led innovative businesses, developing modern skills, and benefiting from the potential of the digital economy.

Iran’s participation in the WWG meeting provided a great opportunity to share indigenous experiences, expand joint efforts, and develop new initiatives to achieve economic justice and sustainable development among BRICS member states, Abolqasemi noted.

Underscoring the significance of fostering specialized collaboration among BRICS member states, the official announced Iran’s readiness to utilize its scientific, policy, and executive capabilities to assume an effective role in the design of innovative models for women’s economic empowerment and expanding multilateral cooperation within the BRICS framework.

The WWG Meeting was held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” which reflects a people-centric and humanity-first approach to global cooperation.

It brought together senior government officials from BRICS member countries in the two-day event to discuss key issues related to women’s empowerment, women-led development and enhanced cooperation across shared priorities.

MT/MG

Photo: Razieh Alishvandi, IRCS deputy director for international and humanitarian law affairs