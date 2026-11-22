TEHRAN - Mohammad Masoumizadeh, who helped Iran to advance to the quarter-finals of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2026, is ready to finish top of Group B.

Defending champions Iran strolled past Vietnam 10-2 on Saturday while Lebanon overcame Afghanistan 5-0, with both sides meeting on Monday to decide the group winners.

Iran striker Masoumizadeh, who netted a brace, said their determination would see them through against Lebanon.

“Today’s team is better compared to 2025, and we are in high spirits,” he said. “Iran have won all our previous matches against Lebanon, and we will be well prepared.”

The four-time champions hit four goals in the opening period before sweeping to a dominating win against Vietnam.

“We analyzed them and as a result, scored many times. It helped that we followed our game plan, which we did not do in our opening match,” he concluded.