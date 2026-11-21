TEHRAN - Iran powered past Vietnam 10-2 on Saturday to book their place in the quarter-finals of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2026.

The four-time champions, steered by Davoud Baghdadabadi’s hat-trick, face off against fellow qualifiers Lebanon on Monday to decide the group winners while Vietnam and Afghanistan will take to the pitch in search of their first win.

Mohammad Masoumizadeh turned in an overhead kick from the right to get things going before Mohvahed Mohammadpour powered home a close-range header after connecting to Seyed Nazim’s lob.

Mohammadali Hassanabad’s acrobatic effort then hit the sand and rolled past the right post to give Iran a three-goal lead in eight minutes, the-afc.com reported.

Beleaguered keeper Nguyen Anh Quang failed to handle Mahdi Shirmohammadi’s shot in the ninth minute and saw the ball bounce beyond him as Datsan denied Tran Noc Bao’s free-kick at the other end to close the opening period.

Saeid Piramoun connected to Dastan’s goal kick in the 16th-minute before his overhead kick went past Anh Quang, with Baghdadabadi adding to the scoreline in the same minute when he lifted the ball over the keeper following a weak back pass by Noc Bao.

Vietnam pulled one back through Ngo Tan Tai, who slipped the ball between Dastan and the right post in the 17th minute. The keeper then turned away Pham Truong Du’s stinging drive but was beaten in the 23rd minute as Pham nodded in from close range off a cross by Dao Gia Bao.

Ali Mirshekari added goal number seven on the half-hour mark with an overhead attempt past a rooted Anh Quang before the Central Asian side wrapped up with goals by Masoumizadeh and Baghdadabadi, who netted twice in the closing minutes.