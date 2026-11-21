DAMGHAN – The 13th National Pistachio Festival of Iran was held in Damghan from November 18 to 20, with the aim of showcasing the region’s pistachio production and processing capabilities, improving farmers’ knowledge, facilitating the exchange of experience among industry stakeholders, and advancing efforts to secure international recognition for Damghan pistachios through the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The festival opened with the launch of a specialized pistachio industry exhibition at the International Conference Center of Damghan University. Over the three-day event, it brought together orchard owners, producers, business operators, experts, researchers, and others involved in the pistachio industry.

Damghan, one of Iran’s major pistachio-producing hubs, holds a prominent place in the agricultural economy of Semnan Province. The district is home to more than 130 pistachio processing centers and around 5,000 orchard owners and farmers, underscoring the crop’s importance to local employment and household livelihoods. According to available statistics, agriculture accounts for approximately 35 percent of employment in Damghan.

Mansour Abbasian, secretary of the 13th National Pistachio Festival, said pistachio yields per hectare in Damghan orchards had reached approximately 1,200 to 1,500 kilograms this year, compared with a national average estimated at around 800 kilograms per hectare.

He attributed the improvement in orchard productivity partly to regular training courses and workshops organized in cooperation with the Agricultural Jihad Organization, as well as the use of experts’ and specialists’ experience. Abbasian urged orchard owners to take advantage of the festival’s educational programs and benefit from its scientific and technical resources.

Eight specialized workshops for farmers and industry professionals

One of the key components of the 13th National Pistachio Festival was a series of eight specialized training workshops held on November 19 and 20 in cooperation with the Pistachio Research Institute and featuring leading Iranian academics and experts.

The workshops covered a range of topics, including winter leaching, stigmatomycosis (bone-like skin spot), pests and pesticides, heat stress, pistachio tree nutrition, production resilience, diseases, autumn pruning, and the market for green pistachio kernels.

Participation was free for orchard owners, pistachio growers, and other interested individuals. The courses provided an opportunity to learn about modern production methods, orchard management techniques, and ways to improve product quality.

The specialized pistachio industry exhibition also ran for three days at the International Conference Center of Damghan University.

Featuring 15 exhibition booths, the event showcased pistachio-related products, agricultural machinery, tools and equipment, fertilizers, pesticides, and the achievements of industry stakeholders. It provided a platform for presenting the sector’s capabilities and familiarizing farmers with the latest technologies and equipment.

Bid to secure FAO recognition for Damghan pistachios

One of the main priorities of the 13th National Pistachio Festival was advancing efforts to secure international recognition for Damghan pistachios through the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Abbasian said the festival’s secretariat, the Semnan Province Pistachio Association, and Damghan University were working together to achieve this goal. He described securing international recognition for Damghan pistachios as one of the major objectives of this year’s festival.

Another issue on the agenda was the establishment of a pistachio parliamentary caucus in the Iranian parliament to pursue the concerns and challenges facing those involved in the industry.

The festival secretary also cited the transfer of management of Iran’s Pistachio Office to the private sector as another achievement resulting from efforts made during previous editions of the event.

According to Abbasian, the office, which previously operated under the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad, is now managed with the participation of the Iran Pistachio Association, industry stakeholders, and experts. The move is intended to ensure that producers’ and orchard owners’ concerns are addressed more seriously and effectively.

Alongside the industry’s potential and achievements, the challenges facing producers were also a major topic of discussion at the festival.

Reduced permitted water extraction from agricultural wells and adjustments to water-use permits were among the main concerns raised by orchard owners. Industry representatives warned that these measures could undermine irrigation capacity and, if continued, lead to lower production, declining product quality, and the drying up of some orchards.

Power outages, rising prices of agricultural inputs, and high production costs were also identified as major challenges requiring attention from the relevant authorities.

In this regard, officials and representatives from national agricultural institutions, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad, the parliament’s Agriculture Committee, and its Article 90 Committee were invited to attend the festival and examine the industry's concerns.

Damghan pistachios: A national asset with global ambitions

Beyond its technical and economic focus, the 13th National Pistachio Festival also featured cultural and artistic programs.

Local artists from Damghan, alongside prominent artistic groups from across Iran, took part in the opening and closing ceremonies. The programs were designed to create a lively atmosphere, encourage public participation, and strengthen the event’s social appeal.

The digital book documenting the 12th National Pistachio Festival was also unveiled as part of efforts to preserve the event’s records and achievements. The publication includes reports, training workshops, speeches, and programs from the previous edition. Readers can access its written, audio, and video content by scanning a designated QR code.

The 13th National Pistachio Festival once again highlighted the economic, scientific, and social significance of this strategic agricultural product. In addition to showcasing production and processing capabilities, the event provided a platform for farmers to voice their concerns, exchange technical knowledge, and raise infrastructure-related challenges facing the sector.

With approximately 30,000 hectares of orchards in Semnan Province dedicated to pistachio cultivation, expanding domestic and international markets, improving product quality, and pursuing international recognition for Damghan pistachios could help strengthen the crop’s position in Iran’s agricultural economy.