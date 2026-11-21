TEHRAN – Iran has climbed 14 places in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI), rising from 101st in 2024 to 87th in 2026, according to the UN website.

The report shows that Iran’s EGDI score increased from 0.6564 in 2024 to 0.7427 in 2026, placing the country in the “high EGDI” group. It also points to measurable progress in expanding digital government services and developing the infrastructure needed to support digital governance, Mehr News Agency reported.

The E-Government Development Index presents the state of E-Government Development of the United Nations Member States. Along with an assessment of the website development patterns in a country, the E-Government Development Index incorporates the access characteristics, such as the infrastructure and educational levels, to reflect how a country is using information technologies to promote access and inclusion of its people. The EGDI is a composite index published biennially by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs. It evaluates all 193 member states across three equally weighted pillars: provision of online services, telecommunication connectivity, and human capacity.

Iran has recorded the most significant increase (59.4 percent) in the online services index (OSI), rising from 0.3773 in 2024 to 0.5845 in 2026. It moved the country’s performance in OSI from the middle group to the high group.

The rise highlights the role of developing online public services, enhancing the quality and accessibility of services, and improving public service delivery in the advancement of the country’s e-government.

Iran’s score in the telecommunication infrastructure index (TII) increased by 6.42 percent—rising from 0.8987 in 2024 to 0.9564 in 2026; the country has maintained its place at the ‘very high’ level.

The results demonstrate the capacity of the country’s communication and telecommunication infrastructure for the development of e-government, and underscore the necessity of continued investment and the strengthening of the infrastructure required to expand digital services.

The country’s score in the Human Capital Index (HCI) has risen from 0.6932 in 2024 to 0.6782 this year, preserving its position in ‘high’ category.

Local Online Service Index (LOSI) has moved up by 34 spots, from 99 in 2024 to 65 this year. Iran’s score in this index has increased by 118.9 percent, moving from 0.3438 to 0.7525, moving it from a ‘medium’ to a ‘very high’ level.

Moreover, the E-participation index has grown by 93.62 percent from 0.1781 on 2024 to 0.3448 in 2026, moving the country’s E-participation performance from ‘low’ to ‘middle’ level.

The trend reflects an improvement in Iran’s standing in e-participation—a domain focused on developing mechanisms to collect citizen feedback, ensure access to public information, and foster public involvement in decision-making and digital governance.

Sustaining the country’s progress requires integrated development of digital services, improved quality and accessibility of public services, citizens' e-participation, development of communication infrastructure, and investment in digital education and skills.

This fourteenth edition of the United Nations E-Government Survey marks twenty-five years of global assessment and covers 193 Member States and, for the first time, the State of Palestine. It records continued progress: 151 of the 194 countries assessed now have high or very high EGDI values, driven principally by expanding online services.

Progress, however, remains uneven. Approximately 1.95 billion people—24.3 per cent of the world’s population—live in countries with EGDI values below the global average. Gaps in affordability, connectivity, human capital and institutional capacity particularly affect countries in special situations, requiring differentiated financing, capacity development and technical cooperation.

The LOSI shows broader and more mature local digital government. Yet disparities persist across and within regions, and improvements in municipal infrastructure and online information have not always translated into accessible, participatory and seamless end-to-end services.

This edition introduces targeted methodological refinements while preserving continuity and comparability. It strengthens the assessment of life-event services, participation and engagement, government digital infrastructure and e-government literacy, providing a fuller picture of the foundations for digital transformation.

The Survey also examines the transition towards AI-enabled and potentially agentic public administration. It highlights opportunities for more proactive and responsive services, while stressing that trusted data, resilient infrastructure, human oversight and clear accountability are essential to ensure AI serves the public interest and does not transform existing digital disparities into a deeper AI divide.



MT/MG