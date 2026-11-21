TEHRAN – Iranian knowledge-based companies and Uzbek scientific and industrial institutions have signed several memorandums of understanding to expand cooperation in various technological fields.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the International Week of Innovative Ideas (InnoWeek 2026), held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from October 27 to 29.

Supported by the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Iranian companies also showcased their latest innovations and products, presented their technological capabilities, and held specialized meetings with Uzbek representatives from manufacturing companies, industrial centers, universities, science and technology parks, and economic organizations.

The signed MOUs focus on educational cooperation and the transfer of technical knowledge, the implementation of joint industrial and mining projects, technology development, the exploration of possibilities for joint production, and the enhancement of research ties between the universities and companies of the two countries.

Moreover, a specialized team of Iranian knowledge-based companies paid a visit to Samarqand to become familiar with the capacities of the market to present Iranian-made products and services.

On the sidelines of InnoWeek, the Iranian delegation visited the international exhibition of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. Iranian experts conducted meetings with participants from India, China, Lebanon, Germany, Norway, and other European countries to explore the potential to enhance ties in the health sector, such as manufacturing and supplying medicines, pharmaceutical raw materials, medical equipment, and health-related products, as well as identifying new business partners.

Apart from featuring Iranian products, Iran House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT) in Tashkent played a key role in facilitating the Iranian delegation’s presence, expanding international markets for knowledge-based products, organizing meetings with industries, universities, and potential partners, following up on the implementation of reached agreements, and turning negotiations into implementation.

The 2026 exhibition focused on Artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, biotechnology and biomedicine, green energy and environmental technology, industrial engineering and advanced manufacturing, pharmaceutical and medical tools, agriculture, water and energy, mining, construction industry, chemicals and petrochemicals, and information technology.

The exhibition brought together scientists, startup founders, investors, and government representatives.

The exhibition also included startup competitions, masterclasses, training sessions, and direct meetings with potential investors.

The International Week of Innovative Ideas has been held since 2018 with the aim of accelerating innovative development in Uzbekistan, promoting innovations and technologies in all sectors of the economy, as well as developing human capital, science and innovation.

Joint scientific research

This year, the second joint call of the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) and the Agency for Innovative Development under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan supported the implementation of 10 research projects.

It aimed to promote international scientific collaboration, improve the quality of joint research, and utilize the technological capacity of the two countries.

It would be allocated on a competitive basis for scientific and technical programs and projects in the fields of Environment and Agriculture; Water saving and irrigation technologies; Gene editing for drought- and salt-tolerant plants; Desertification and dust reduction; Material Sciences; Exploration and processing of rare earth elements; Advanced materials; and Mining and metallurgy.

The grant amounted to 30 billion rials (some $13,000) for each research project for at most three years; in case the Iranian researcher has published scientific articles in Q1 or Q2 journals or has joint ownership of a patent with an Uzbek researcher, the grant would total 40 billion rials (around $17.3).

In November 2025, Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev discussed ways to promote scientific and technological collaborations.

The officials met on the sidelines of the 43rd Session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 30 to November 13.

During the meeting, Mirziyoyev voiced Tashkent’s readiness to develop cultural, scientific, and technological cooperation with Iran, Mehr news agency reported.

Simaei-Sarraf, for his part, underscored the significance of fostering academic and scientific relations between the two countries. He also invited the Uzbek official to pay a visit to Iran. The two sides highlighted strengthening science diplomacy and bilateral ties.

MT/MG