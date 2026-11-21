TEHRAN - Back in Window 4, it wasn't the kind of welcome Mohammad Jamshidi had hoped for but he was nevertheless thankful for another opportunity to represent Iran in the international stage after over three years.

The star guard was part of the Team Melli crew that competed in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers in the Philippines - a place which he holds very dear to his heart.

"Whether we win or lose, it's always a great experience to play in front of a packed arena full of people who truly love basketball," he said. "It's even more special when you have good memories here from the past."

Jamshidi and the West Asian contenders faced New Zealand and the Philippines, in that order, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, the very same venue where he first tasted FIBA senior-level action 13 years ago.

Then a 22-year-old hooper, he made his men's team debut during Asia Cup 2013, as part of the batch that took home the gold in another dominant run spearheaded by all-time great Hamed Haddadi.

Back then, Jamshidi had no idea that he would be coming back to the country some three years later. He signed with the Meralco Bolts of the PBA, and played for the franchise briefly for the 2016 Governors' Cup.

By 2018, he'd find himself setting foot in Manila once more when Iran came over to face Gilas also at the Mall of Asia Arena during Window 5 of the 2019 World Cup Qualifiers, and went on to win by way of a 78-70 result.

Now, almost a decade later, Jamshidi marked his national team return in the Philippines, although this one feels more personal as it was his first Team Melli campaign since suffering a back injury back in 2023.

It's why he couldn't join Iran in international meets in the last three years, including the World Cup proper in 2023. And the whole ordeal brought him a lot of realizations in terms of being an athlete - and as an individual, too.

"The past two or three years have been an interesting and new experience for me. It started with my back injury and the recovery process," reflected the 35-year-old, who's been playing for the country since 2008.

"The biggest lesson I learned from the whole experience was that I need to manage the volume and intensity of my training. Training more doesn’t always mean training better, and sometimes it can actually lead to injuries."

That's why Jamshidi could not be any more thankful to have been given another opportunity to suit up for the men's team even if it has been a long while since he did so, especially with what he had to go through.

"I’m really happy to be back now and able to contribute to the national team again," said the former FIBA West Asia Super League star.

There's star guard Sina Vahedi and winger Mohammad Amini, both of which led the long-time continental powerhouse to a bronze-medal finish in the Asia Cup 2025 at the expense of the Tall Blacks.

That same tandem has long been touted as the cornerstones of Team Melli in many years to come although Jamshidi also noted the other players, which he believes would be as impactful as the celebrated two.

"The national team have a lot of young and talented players," offered the two-time World Cup campaigner. "Besides Sina and Mohammad, Ali Sharifi, Mehdi Heydari, and Mehdi Jafari are also very good players."

"And I’m sure you’ll be hearing much more about them in the future," he added. "I’m trying to be there for them along the way and share whatever advice or experience I can, so they can have more success in the future."

"I think we have a very good chance," said an optimistic Jamshidi, whose Iran are currently sporting a 5-3 win-loss record in Group E after dropping their assignments in Window 4 in a tough start to the Second Round.

Jamshidi and the rest of Team Iran are bound for a really crucial Window 5 ahead in Seremban, Malaysia, where they will be taking on the undefeated Australia on November 27 and the Philippines on November 29.