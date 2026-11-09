Iran face tough tests in FIBA World Cup 2027 qualifiers

TEHRAN - Iran's national basketball team will face Australia and the Philippines in late November in Malaysia at the fifth window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian qualifiers, with two crucial games set to play a major role in determining the team's chances of reaching the tournament in Qatar.

Head coach Sotiris Manolopoulos and his players face a demanding challenge, as Iran prepare to take on two of Asia's strongest basketball nations in a decisive stage of their qualifying campaign.

According to the schedule, Iran will open their fifth-window campaign against Australia on Nov. 27. Australia have established themselves as one of the dominant forces in Asian basketball over the years, making them a formidable opponent for Team Melli.

Two days later, Iran will face another major test when they meet the Philippines on Nov. 29. The Philippine side are known for their physical style of play and competitive spirit. Iran will be hoping to bounce back against the Southeast Asian side and secure a crucial victory following their previous defeat against them.

Both Group E encounters will be played at the Karisma Arena in Seremban, Malaysia, with the games being staged at a centralized venue. Playing away from home adds another challenge for the Iranian squad, who will need to deliver strong performances under pressure.

The fifth qualifying window could prove decisive for Iran's hopes of securing a place at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 in Qatar. With qualification entering a critical stage, the coaching staff have placed significant importance on these two fixtures.

Securing at least one victory in Malaysia is considered vital if Iran are to keep their qualification hopes alive and enter the final qualifying window in a stronger position.

Two defeats, on the other hand, would leave Iran facing a difficult situation. Such a scenario could make their qualification prospects heavily dependent on results involving other teams, putting additional pressure on the squad ahead of the final stage.

A victory, however, could dramatically change the picture, improve Iran's position in the standings and provide the players with a major confidence boost ahead of their return to Tehran.

For Manolopoulos, the Malaysia window represents an important opportunity to demonstrate the team's progress and tactical development. Iran will need discipline, defensive intensity and greater consistency in attack to compete with Australia and the Philippines.

The clash with Australia will undoubtedly be a major test, while the meeting with the Philippines could represent Iran's best opportunity to secure a much-needed win.

With a place at the 2027 World Cup at stake, Team Melli cannot afford to underestimate either opponent. The players must approach both games with maximum concentration, as every result could have a significant impact on their qualification campaign.