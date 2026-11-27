TEHRAN – Iran were defeated against Australia 84-67 in the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Max Mackinnon put on a shooting clinic, dropping 30 points to help the Boomers secure their ticket to the 2027 World Cup.

For Iran, Mohammad Amini finished with 15 points, five rebounds, an assist, and six steals in Seremban, Malaysia.

Team Melli are scheduled to face the Philippines on Sunday.

Australia booked their place with 18 points, followed by New Zealand (16 points) and Iran (14 points).