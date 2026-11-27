TEHRAN – Iran’s Maryam Abdollahpour claimed the silver medal at the World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final on Friday.

The Iranian representative in the women’s under-57kg category sustained an injury during her semifinal bout against a Chinese opponent at the Para Taekwondo Grand Prix underway in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Chinese athlete was disqualified after delivering an illegal kick to Abdollahpour’s face, allowing the Iranian athlete to advance to the final.

However, due to her injury, Abdollahpour was unable to compete in the final and had to settle for the silver medal.

With this result, she earned 60 valuable points towards qualification for the 2028 Paralympic Games.