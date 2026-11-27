TEHRAN - Iran moved a step closer towards defending their title with a dominating 10-2 win over Lebanon in the semi-finals of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2026 on Friday.

Four-time champions Iran will meet either Japan or Oman in Saturday’s final.

Mahdi Shirmohammadei set the tone for Iran in the second minute, sweeping the ball wide past the left post then heading over two minutes later. At the other end, captain Mohammad Merhi saw his shot fly over the bar off a corner as Lebanon soaked up the pressure to move upwards, Davoud Baghdadabadi found Iran’s opener in the sixth minute, directing Ali Nazem’s lob with a confident overhead kick from close range past Ali Hallal.

Mohammadali Mokhtari went around Hallal in the ninth minute to put the ball into an empty net and Mohammad Masoumizadeh added another a minute later after intercepting a poor goal kick by Hallal and firing between the keeper’s legs, the-afc.com reported.

Goal number four dropped when Nazem’s attempt hit his opposing number Sameh Jalal in the chest and bounced in, Ali Mirshekari then headed in off Nazem’s cross before Mahmoud Matar bundled the ball into his own net after fumbling Movahed Mohammadpour’s bicycle kick.

Lebanon pulled one back in the 16th minute, Haitham Fattal picking up Matar’s pass to place the ball beyond a lunging Mohammed Dastan, but that was as far as they got, Masoumizadeh finding the net again by snatching Mohamad Ossman’s poor back pass to second-choice keeper Mohamed Choker and slotting home.

Reza Dayeri secured goal number eight with a superb volley that landed in the bottom left corner in the 23rd minute, Dastan then tipping over his counterpart Choker’ s goal kick five minutes later to prevent Lebanon adding a second. The Central Asian side wrapped up their emphatic win with Masoumizadeh securing his hat-trick in the 31st minute and a free-kick by Mohammadpour (35th) before Dastan mishandled Hallal’s kick to gift Lebanon a second consolation goal.