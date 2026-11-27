TEHRAN – Iran has called for fairer, more inclusive and transparent international financing mechanisms for biodiversity conservation, stressing that sanctions and banking restrictions should not prevent countries from accessing financial resources needed to protect ecosystems and preserve biodiversity.

Biodiversity is a global heritage whose conservation transcends national borders and requires collective international responsibility. Adequate funding and equitable access to international financial support are essential to protecting endangered species, preserving ecosystems and advancing global biodiversity targets.

Iran, home to rich biodiversity and a range of threatened species, needs both domestic and international resources to safeguard its natural heritage. However, unilateral sanctions and related financial restrictions have complicated access to some international funding opportunities, raising concerns over the equitable distribution of conservation resources.

Iranian representatives highlighted these concerns during the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17), held in Yerevan, Armenia, from October 19 to 30, calling for international financing mechanisms to ensure that access to support is determined by conservation needs, scientific criteria and eligibility requirements rather than political considerations.

Hamid Zohrabi, deputy head of the Department of Environment for Natural Environment and Biodiversity, said the country sought to emphasize fairness, transparency, inclusiveness and equal access for all eligible countries to international financial resources during the conference deliberations.

He said international financing mechanisms should develop practical measures to reduce implementation barriers, facilitate technical cooperation and improve developing countries' access to financial resources, while respecting relevant rules and requirements.

One of the key agenda items at COP17 was the first global review of collective progress in implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. The assessment highlighted a substantial gap between global commitments and implementation, with countries needing to accelerate efforts to achieve biodiversity targets by 2030.

Financing remains a major challenge in implementing the framework, which requires predictable, sustainable, timely, transparent and accessible resources, particularly for developing countries.

Iranian representatives raised the issue during negotiations on financial mechanisms, resource mobilization and other implementation-related documents, alongside delegations from developing countries, least developed countries and small island states.

In addition to the main conference sessions, Iran's delegation attended side events and held meetings with international biodiversity organizations to explore opportunities for financial and technical assistance for conservation projects.

Zohrabi noted, however, that the adoption of financial decisions at COP17 does not necessarily mean that new funding will be allocated to Iran.

Among the initiatives discussed at the conference was the Friends of Target 18, which seeks to advance the reform and elimination of subsidies harmful to biodiversity and promote positive incentives for conservation, including biodiversity-friendly subsidies.

Iran hopes to make greater use of international biodiversity financing mechanisms, particularly the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF) and other relevant international funds, through continued engagement and the development of appropriate mechanisms.

Biodiversity is not merely a national asset but a global treasure, and its protection is a shared responsibility. Political and economic barriers should not undermine conservation efforts or accelerate the loss of biodiversity.

Biodiversity conservation efforts

The Department of Environment (DOE) has released the final revision of the ‘National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plan (NBSAP3)’, which provides a framework to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and achieve harmony with nature by 2050 through effective, comprehensive national participation.

The NBSAP3 has been developed through a participatory and forward-looking process, drawing upon the long-standing Iranian tradition of respect for nature, consistent with the national and global goals and the country’s commitments to biodiversity, IRNA reported.

The strategy is designed to establish a national framework for the conservation, restoration, and sustainable use of biodiversity, aligned with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KM-GBF).

The NBSAP aims to safeguard Iran’s valuable natural assets by making biodiversity conservation an integral part of national development, public well-being, and Iranian identity. It seeks to achieve this through broad-based engagement involving all levels of government and society.

Speaking on October 16, at the summit of heads of state and government held as part of the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) in Yerevan, President Masoud Pezeshkian called for “peace diplomacy” to protect biodiversity, condemning the devastating environmental impact of wars of aggression as ecocide and urging the international community to establish effective, transparent, and enforceable mechanisms to safeguard natural heritage during wartime.

Pezeshkian described environmental cooperation as a bridge between nations, stressing that biodiversity conservation could serve as an important pillar of “peace diplomacy.”

“In a region facing security crises stemming from the illegal and expansionist presence of powers, as well as climate change, water scarcity and ecosystem degradation, environmental cooperation can build bridges between nations,” he said.

To strengthen the protection of wildlife species and habitats across the country based on a targeted and strategic approach, the DOE is implementing a comprehensive range of conservation, scientific, legal and operational initiatives, with priorities guided by data and scientific research.

The DOE focuses on a more scientific approach to develop and implement conservation efforts tailored to specific needs of each species and habitat, IRNA quoted Peyman Valizadeh, an official with the DOE, as saying.

It has so far prepared plans for the preservation of 25 endangered species, with thirteen more plans being developed. The plans provide a clear framework for species conservation by delineating the species’ status, major threats, conservation priorities, necessary actions, and assessment indicators, he noted.

However, the DOE faces some challenges to implement these measures at national and provincial levels. One of the biggest challenges is securing funding to implement the plans. Developing specialized capacity to preserve species is the other problem. Lack of trained, specialized forces has made it difficult to implement the conservation action plans effectively. Therefore, training specialized personnel, developing experts’ capacities in provinces, and strengthening scientific and technical capabilities of the headquarters are put on the agenda, the official highlighted.