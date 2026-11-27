TEHRAN- The CEO of the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company announced the completion of rail-laying on the 480-kilometer Chabahar–Zahedan railway route and 96% physical progress on the project, saying it is expected to be ready for operation even earlier than the end of the next Iranian month (December 21).

According to IRNA, reporting from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Hooshang Bazvand, speaking on the sidelines of the 11th weekly monitoring meeting of the Chabahar–Zahedan railway project, said: Rail-laying on the 480-kilometer Chabahar–Zahedan route was completed about 40 days ago, and the project has now reached 96% physical progress.

Referring to the strategic importance of the project, he stated: The Chabahar–Zahedan railway is one of the country’s infrastructure mega-projects, which is highly important economically and for its role in completing transport corridors, and the president and the minister of transport and urban development have placed special emphasis on its implementation.

The CEO of the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company, referring to the start of rail-laying on this route from Khash in October 2024, added: Rail-laying on the 480-kilometer route was completed about 40 days ago, which, in my view, is a unique or at least rare record in the country’s rail-laying sector and in the 14th government.

Bazvand, stating that the project now has about 96% physical progress, emphasized: According to the plan communicated by the minister of transport and urban development, we must complete the project by the end of the next month, and given the pace of work, there is even a possibility that it will be ready for operation before the end of Dey.

Referring to continuous oversight of the project’s implementation, he said: The Chabahar–Zahedan railway project is being monitored continuously by the minister of roads and urban development’s office and the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company, and it is also included in the president’s management dashboard. The exact date of its inauguration will be determined in coordination with the minister of roads and urban development and the president.

EF/MA