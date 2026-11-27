TEHRAN- The secretary of the Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce said: The draft resolution for developing financial exchanges between Iran and Iraq has been drafted in the form of 20 articles and submitted to the Cabinet, and its finalization awaits the Central Bank’s written opinion.

According to the Mehr News Agency, Jahanbakhsh Sanjabi, board member and secretary-general of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, at a joint meeting of the “Trade Facilitation and Development” and “Money and Capital Market” committees of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, referring to measures taken to develop economic relations between the two countries, stated: The Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber, together with the Headquarters for the Development of Iran-Iraq Economic Relations, has submitted a proposed package consisting of five executive programs aimed at maintaining and stabilizing economic relations to the First Vice President, one of whose axes is using Iraq’s capacity to facilitate financial exchanges.

He added: The generalities of this package have been approved in the government’s economic subcommittee, and it has been decided that its details be examined with the participation of the Central Bank, the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber, the Economic Relations Development Headquarters, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, and the Trade Promotion Organization.

According to Sanjabi, the draft resolution of the Cabinet has been drafted and submitted in the form of 20 articles, and its finalization awaits receipt of the Central Bank’s written opinion.

The secretary-general of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, in response to the question of whether Iraq can replace the UAE in Iran’s financial exchanges, said: The answer to this question is both positive and negative, because Iraq, due to its trade volume and neighboring position, has significant capacity for Iran, but the country’s banking and financial infrastructure is not comparable to that of the UAE.

Referring to restrictions on money transfers through Iraq’s exchange-office network, he stated: From the Central Bank of Iraq’s perspective, part of financial transfers with Iran faces legal restrictions. In addition, the gap between the official exchange rate and the free-market rate is also considered another challenge of financial activity in this country.

Export figures and broader economic ties

Sanjabi, presenting statistics on Iran’s five-year exports to Iraq, said: According to official reports, the value of Iran’s exports to Iraq during this period has exceeded $51 billion, but forex commitments have been settled for less than $34 billion of that amount, and as a result, about $17 billion of the foreign currency from exports has still not been determined in the statistics related to the settlement of forex commitments.

He continued: Expert reviews show that the return of resources from Iran’s exports through Iraq’s exchange-office network may take between four and 12 months. Therefore, it is necessary to design a mechanism that, while returning the resources from trade to the country’s economic cycle, also manages the costs and benefits of intermediation.

In mid-October and on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, met and held talks with Nizar Nasser Hussein, Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq.

This meeting, held in a constructive atmosphere, saw the two sides exchange views on ways to develop and consolidate bilateral relations.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, in this meeting, referring to the deep historical, economic, and political commonalities between Iran and Iraq, emphasized the necessity of strengthening joint monetary and banking cooperation between the two countries.

He also announced the readiness of the banking system of the Islamic Republic of Iran to transfer experiences in banking areas.

And in early October, Iran’s Minister of Transport and Urban Development, in a meeting with Iraq’s ambassador in Tehran, highlighted the deep historical, cultural, and religious ties between Iran and Iraq, emphasized developing bilateral transport links in the rail, road, air, and maritime sectors, and reported efforts to resolve flight problems between Tehran and Baghdad.

Farzaneh Sadegh, after meeting Iraq’s ambassador in Tehran, said in an interview, referring to the deep and historical relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq: “The relationship between Iran and Iraq is one between two countries with civilization, culture, history, and deep religious commonalities, which has brought the peoples of the two countries closer together.”

She stressed: “This connection between the two countries is deep and intertwined, and countries that are far from Iran and Iraq in terms of culture, civilization, ethics, and historical and religious commonalities cannot create discord and separation between the two nations.”

Referring to shared Iran-Iraq issues in the transport sector, she said: “In the field of rail and road communications, as well as the active borders between the two countries, there are many capacities for cooperation, and air communications are also among the important issues between Iran and Iraq.”

Sadegh, referring to maritime capacities between the two countries, said: “There is maritime communication with Iraq and Basra from Khorramshahr port, and in some years, including this year, part of the pilgrims have been transported via the maritime route, and these connections can also be developed.”

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development also referred to her meeting with Iraq’s ambassador in Tehran and stated: “It is very pleasing that Iraq’s ambassador has complete knowledge and mastery of Iranian culture and our country’s structures.”

Referring to joint rail projects between the two countries, she said: “Regarding issues such as the Khosravi–Khanaqin–Baghdad rail route and also the Shalamcheh–Basra railway, we hope the follow-ups will continue seriously and the ground will be prepared for better communications between the two countries.”

Sadegh also referred to road communications between the two countries’ borders and said: “In the road sector, too, there are shared issues between Iran and Iraq that must be followed up and strengthened.”

Iraq’s ambassador in Tehran also said: “Today we had the honor of meeting with Iran’s Minister of Transport and Urban Development and reviewing the most important shared topics and a set of fundamental issues that have recently been raised.”

Yasser Abdul Zahra Al-Hajjaj, referring to US pressures on air transport between Iraq and Iran, said: “We are seeking to examine mechanisms, solutions, and initiatives that can help resolve this crisis in the current conditions.”

Referring to the humanitarian and social dimensions of this issue, Iraq’s ambassador said: “Millions of pilgrims travel to the holy shrines, and there are also thousands of students and pupils, a large Iranian and Iraqi community, and extensive trade relations between the two countries.”

Al-Hajjaj emphasized: “A large community of nationals of both countries is present in Iran and Iraq, and economic and people-to-people relations between the two sides are very strong and deep-rooted. I believe such a decision cannot reduce the depth of relations between the two countries.”

In early September, The head of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, emphasizing the need to create new momentum in the economic relations between the two countries, stated that there is capacity for Iran-Iraq trade to reach $20 billion, and that by resolving some domestic and foreign obstacles, this goal can be achieved.

Yahya Al-e Es’haq referred to regional, global, and domestic conditions and added: “Today, many of our issues in various fields are tied to the economy, and a major part of the solutions for dealing with the current situation must also be pursued in the economic sphere and through practical measures.”

He continued: “In a situation where Iran is facing various issues and threats, utilizing the economic capacities of neighboring countries can be one of the effective solutions for managing the current situation, developing relations, and creating new economic opportunities.”

Stating that the goal of increasing Iran-Iraq trade to $20 billion is not just a slogan, he said: “This figure is proposed based on experience and understanding gained from years of activity and examination of the economic relations between the two countries, and I believe that if we resolve some domestic issues and foreign obstacles, it is possible to achieve $20 billion in trade between Iran and Iraq.”

Al-e Es’haq, stressing that all officials and those active in the economy sector are responsible for the development of Iran-Iraq trade, said: “All of us must act upon the advice we give and create new momentum in this area.”

He added: “The current situation and the existing trend are not sufficient for achieving the great goals of Iran-Iraq trade, and we must change our methods and approaches to bring about the expected developments.”

The head of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce emphasized: “The Iran-Iraq Chamber considers it its duty to be fully present in this path and will do everything in its power to develop the economic relations between the two countries.”

EF/MA