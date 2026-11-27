TEHRAN – The 28th national “Earthquake and Safety” drill will be held simultaneously in schools across the country on Sunday, November 29, marked by the ringing of the earthquake bell, with the aim of promoting preparedness and encouraging students to act as safety ambassadors in their homes and communities.

This year's drill will be held under the theme “Safe Schools, Resilient Society,” IRNA reported.

“The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world, undergoing earthquakes with various social and economic consequences. Hence, we are looking for ways to enhance public preparedness and invest in educating a generation that is well-informed, collected, and trained to respond to natural hazards,” IRNA quoted Omid Mohtarami, an official with the Crisis Management Organization, as saying.

This approach is not a choice, but a fundamental and strategic necessity, he added.

According to the official, some 16 million students along with their parents and teachers from nearly 120,000 schools will participate in this year’s maneuver. The national Crisis Management Organization aims to ensure that school earthquake drills transform from one-off, symbolic exercises and theoretical knowledge into muscle memory.

Earthquakes drills do not merely focus on training on sheltering; it seeks to instill a sense of readiness and prepare students and staff on how to establish clear evacuation route, and avoid rushing, Mohtarami noted.

These students become safety ambassadors in their homes and society; consequently, the function of the school evolves from a purely educational institution into a central hub and base for crisis management training and prevention at the neighborhood and local community levels.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

In the past Iranian year (March 2025 – March 2026), a total of 2,380 earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 2.5 on the Richter scale were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2025–March 2026), according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran, Mehr news agency reported.

Out of recorded earthquakes, 910 had a magnitude greater than 3, 130 had a magnitude greater than 4, and 15 had a magnitude greater than 5 on the Richter scale.

MT/MG