TEHRAN – Mehdi Rashidi-Jahan, the CEO of Iran’s Youth Science and Technology Center, has received the global influencer and leadership excellence award at the Creative Leadership Conference (CLC) Global held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The CLC Global was held from November 18 to 23, hosting leaders, managers, experts, entrepreneurs, and innovators from 60 countries, IRIB reported.

The event was a global conference on artificial intelligence (AI), technology, e-commerce and startups, while maintaining a broader focus on leadership, entrepreneurship, collaboration and professional networking. It served as a great platform to exchange experiences, present modern management perspectives, enhance professional interactions, and expand international cooperation among experts in different fields.

Since 2010, Rashidi-Jahan has been working across education, science, and technology, with a focus on developing educational and research programs, identifying and nurturing talented adolescents, expanding entrepreneurial opportunities, and establishing scientific and educational collaborations.

The award recognizes influential personalities, entrepreneurs, professionals, creators, and change-makers who are making a remarkable impact in their industry or community through leadership, innovation, and influence.

The CLC is a leadership and innovation platform established in Pakistan in 2023. The conference is global platform dedicated to empowering leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, innovators, and policymakers through leadership, networking, and innovation. Since its inception, CLC has been committed to creating a space where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are formed, and opportunities are created that inspire collaboration, drive innovation, and generate meaningful impact across Pakistan and around the world.

The 2026 conference included keynote addresses, panel discussions, interactive dialogues and practical workshops. Workshop themes advertised by CLC include freelancing, e-commerce, AI, digital marketing and leadership psychology.

The event also included networking activities, startup exhibitions and pitches, creative competitions, leadership awards and cultural activities. The event was designed to connect participants with entrepreneurs, policymakers, CEOs, industry professionals, innovators and change-makers.



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