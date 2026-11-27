TEHRAN – The ministry of health has been providing free early detection and screening services for breast, cervical and colorectal cancers through its nationwide primary healthcare network for the past decade, with the program currently operating across 28,000 health facilities in urban and rural areas.

The initiative aims to identify these three potentially treatable cancers at earlier stages, when timely medical intervention can improve treatment outcomes, reduce complications and lower healthcare costs, Maryam Beheshtian, head of the Cancer Management Group at the Health Ministry's Office for Non-Communicable Disease Management, said on Thursday.

Speaking about the country's cancer prevention and early detection efforts, Beheshtian said the program, launched approximately ten years ago, is currently available free of charge at 17,000 rural health houses, 6,000 health posts and 5,000 comprehensive health service centers.

She noted that Iran, like many other countries, has incorporated early detection services for these cancers into its healthcare system, allowing people to receive initial assessments and, when necessary, be referred to specialized medical facilities.

Under the program, women aged 30 to 69 are eligible for breast cancer screening, while cervical cancer assessments are offered to women aged 30 to 59. Colorectal cancer screening targets people between the ages of 50 and 69.

Beheshtian explained that individuals who notice warning signs or symptoms can also seek free screening and assessment services at designated health facilities.

The process begins with preliminary examinations and questions about individuals' health conditions and medical histories. Those who require further investigation are referred from the primary healthcare level to the second level of services for more specialized examinations and diagnostic procedures.

She stressed that early identification is particularly important because cancers detected at earlier stages are generally easier and less costly to treat, while timely intervention can improve patients' prospects for successful treatment.

Public awareness and preventive education are also integral parts of the initiative. According to Beheshtian, healthcare workers provide women and other eligible groups with information on self-care practices and ways to recognize potential warning signs.

As part of these efforts, the Health Ministry organized a public awareness initiative this year under the slogan "Together Against Cancer: From Prevention to Treatment and Palliative Care."

The campaign involved the production of 200 educational materials in audio and visual formats, covering different aspects of cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and supportive care.

The materials were made available through the Health Ministry's website and distributed to representatives of various organizations and government ministries following a series of interdepartmental meetings, she added.

Iran's National Cancer Control Program also places early detection alongside prevention, diagnosis, treatment and supportive and palliative care as key components of a comprehensive national response to the disease. The strategy emphasizes strengthening healthcare infrastructure, improving public awareness and ensuring timely access to diagnostic and treatment services.

National cancer care network

The health ministry is set to launch the national cancer care network, aiming to integrate fragmented cancer treatment services into a coordinated, team-based, and traceable care pathway.

The initiative aims to ensure that the patients entering the network follow a clear path through the stages of diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up, without the need for patients to go to various centers, ISNA quoted Ali Motlaq, an official with the health ministry, as saying in September.

No new medical center is planned to be built; the network will benefit from available capacities to connect specialized physicians and medical centers. Based on the type of cancer, the center’s capacity, the patient’s place of residence, and other defined criteria, the patients would be referred to the best center and medical team, he noted.

The activities of the network focus on enhancing the quality of care, improving access, and reducing the financial burden of care on patients. Standardization of clinical pathways, systematic referral, teamwork and multidisciplinary decision-making, capacity management of centers, early diagnosis, patient navigation, and the electronic recording and monitoring of care pathways will also be among key components of the program, the official highlighted.

According to Motlaq, free cancer treatment does not mean unconditional access to cancer-related services and all medications free of charge in public and private sectors. The program aims to minimize patients’ out-of-pocket costs for covered services in the public sector, and in specific cases, without paying any money directly.

Recording the information of patients, their referrals and follow-ups, and the received care will help clarify a patient’s current situation, whether they have received required services, and who or what center is responsible for the next step in their treatment, he said.