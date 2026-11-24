TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s para taekwondo head coach Atefeh Keshavarz has expressed her delight at the country’s historic world title, while emphasizing the importance of continued international competition to secure qualification points for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Iran’s women’s para taekwondo team made history at the 2026 World Para Taekwondo Championships in Muju, South Korea, claiming the women’s team title for the first time. The Iranian squad secured two gold medals through Maryam Abdollahpour (K44 -57kg) and Aylar Jami (K44 -47kg), while Zahra Rahimi (K44 -52kg) added a silver.

The historic achievement was also reflected in the individual honors, with Atefeh Keshavarz named the world’s best female coach and Maryam Abdollahpour receiving the award for the tournament’s best female athlete.

Speaking exclusively to Tehran Times, Keshavarz said: “All three of our athletes have moved into the top six of the world rankings and are now serious contenders for qualification for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

“I hope Abdollahpour and Rahimi can earn valuable ranking points at the Kazakhstan Grand Prix Final 2026, further strengthening their chances of securing their places in Los Angeles. We need to participate in all upcoming events through the end of 2027 to maintain our ranking positions. The World Championships carry 140 ranking points, making them more valuable than other events. These two gold medals have given our athletes a significant boost in the rankings.”

Keshavarz also praised her athletes for their performances in both Nagoya and South Korea, highlighting the significance of competing at the world championships with three representatives for the first time.

“Our girls performed brilliantly in both Nagoya and South Korea. For the first time, we competed in a world event with three athletes, and we surprised everyone. For example, Brazil brought five athletes, four of whom had competed at the Paralympic Games. Turkey had a similar situation. In the final, Zahra Rahimi defeated a Mongolian opponent who has won three Paralympic gold medals. Our other athletes also faced Paralympic champions and runners-up,” she said.

Keshavarz concluded by calling on the national federation and the National Paralympic Committee of Iran to provide continued support for the team's participation in international competitions through the end of 2027.

“I hope that, following our women's impressive medal performances, the federation and the National Paralympic Committee will support our participation in competitions through the end of 2027. This approach will give our athletes more valuable experience, help them compete with greater confidence and strengthen their belief that, having performed so well on the world stage, they can also achieve success at the Paralympic Games. However, this will require the support of both the federation and the National Paralympic Committee.”