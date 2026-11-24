TEHRAN – The health ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) are jointly planning a health diplomacy event, titled ‘a bridge for development, peace and healthier communities’, the WHO representative in Iran has said.

By leveraging the potential of diplomacy, the initiative could serve as a bridge toward development, peace, and the advancement of health within societies, IRNA quoted Jean Jabbour as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi on Monday.

During the meeting, Jabbour reaffirmed the organization’s full support for the health ministry to keep the medicine, vaccines, and other essential health supplies available to all communities even under difficult and challenging times.

The official noted that the WHO’s approach in collaborating with member states is based on a bottom-up prioritization process, which means that national priorities are established first; then they are reflected in local programs, country support initiatives, regional, and global operational plans.

Highlighting the close cooperation between Iran and the WHO, Jabbour said that medical education within Iran’s Ministry of Health plays a key role in empowering the country’s health system since it strengthens the health workforce and the services people rely on.

The official also underlined the importance of Iran’s presence in regional and international organizations and forums, stating: “Iran plays an important role in the medical field through sharing its expertise, and we, for our part, will strive to provide the necessary support to the country to further develop and sustain the delivery of medical care services to the people even under difficult and challenging circumstances.”

Outlining the organization’s approach to health and peace nexus, he stated that the WHO’s motto is ‘health for peace’. Accordingly, “we strive to utilize all available tools and capacities to help people worldwide lead healthier lives.”

Referring to the organization’s initiatives in global health security, Jabbour emphasized that the World Health Organization strives to ensure that everyone enjoys the right to a healthy life, while also supporting programs related to well-being and health promotion.

“Under our development and humanitarian mandates, we work with governments so everyone can get care, medicines and vaccines.”

WHO launches $2m emergency project in Iran

In May, in response to the growing crises affecting public health infrastructure in Iran, the WHO, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, kicked off a two-million-dollar project to support urgent health responses in the country.

Supported by the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the project, titled ‘preventing the spread of diseases and maintaining essential health services during emergencies’, aims to minimize the outbreaks of diseases, stabilize the process of providing health services, and safeguard the health system from declining performance across the country, the health ministry website reported.

Since the beginning of the imposed US-Israeli war against Iran, on February 28, airstrikes have lowered the country’s capacity to provide vital health services.

The aggressors destroyed 229 health centers, 49 hospitals, 78 pharmaceutical facilities, laboratories, and warehouses.

Moreover, 56 emergency bases were targeted, nine hospitals were evacuated, 47 ambulances and 10 emergency vehicles were severely damaged.

Attacks on pharmaceutical and diagnostic equipment manufacturing facilities and their surrounding areas have disrupted the domestic supply chain of medical equipment and challenged the process of providing critical care to those in need.

Climatic shocks in southern provinces of the country have exacerbated the situation. Irregular, above-normal rainfall, following prolonged periods of drought in 2025-2026, has led to localized flooding and the accumulation of stagnant water.

High-risk provinces, including Sistan-Baluchestan, Hormozgan, Kerman, and Khuzestan, are at greater risk of exposure to contaminated water sources. The situation, coupled with conflicts in water and sanitation infrastructure and disease surveillance, has increased the risks of infectious disease outbreaks and waterborne diseases, particularly cholera, and acute water diarrhea.

According to Jabbour, “the ongoing conflicts, and severe climatic shocks have placed an unprecedented burden on Iran’s health infrastructure, exposing vulnerable communities to serious hazards.

The allocated fund for emergency will play a critical role in managing health system challenges. It allows us to take immediate measures to protect essential supply chains and ensure that life-saving care would be available to those most affected by crises.

Without urgent action, local transmission of diseases could quickly result in widespread outbreaks, and increase the cases and deaths from preventable disease.”

To accelerate immediate action, the WHO is deploying a set of high-impact interventions. The strategy prioritizes strengthening surveillance and early warning systems, as well as deployment of essential equipment to respond to disease outbreaks, including rapid diagnostic tests for malaria, dengue fever, and cholera, the official noted.

The intervention also includes the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, insect-repellents, larvicide, along with rapid technical assistance to strengthen integrated vector management in high-risk provinces.

Over the next six months, the WHO project will directly serve an estimated 112,500 people by scaling up epidemic management and restoring access to health services. Some 272,550 people will be protected indirectly by strengthening rapid response capacities and reducing the risks of disease outbreaks.

Ultimately, the goal of this comprehensive effort is to manage the outbreak of preventable diseases and maintain essential health services at a time when they are needed more than ever.

MT/MG