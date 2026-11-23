TEHRAN – The region is witnessing a simultaneous escalation across several regional and domestic fronts.

These include security and political crises in Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen, which have intersected amid growing international and regional pressure to change the balance of power.

Bahrain’s High Criminal Court has handed down harsh sentences in a case involving 69 defendants, including 60 Shia clerics, on charges related to “terrorism and establishing a group linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

According to many rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, the accusations were supported by no evidence, the defendants were subject to solitary confinement, tortured and the mass-trial was a sham. The rulings have sparked protests in predominantly Shia areas.

Meanwhile, Iraq faced a serious crisis between Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and the armed resistance faction Kataib Hezbollah over matters supposedly linked to national sovereignty, as well as bringing weapons under state control.

Al-Zaidi had issued orders dismissing dozens of officials accused of involvement in oil smuggling in the Jurf Nasr (Sakhar) area. At the same time, he approved a plan to replace Kataib Hezbollah forces in the town with units from the army, police, and Popular Mobilization Forces.

In response, Kataib Hezbollah accused the government of breaking its commitments and using political blackmail to force it to give up its weapons, stressing that it would not do so as long as U.S.-Zionist threats persist.

Political and field information confirm that the Iraqi prime minister’s moves against Kataib Hezbollah were driven primarily by direct U.S. pressure and understandings led by U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack. Saudi Arabia’s role, meanwhile, is limited to indirect regional influence and offering economic alternatives to reduce Iranian influence.

The security tensions on the ground and the risk of clashes in Jurf al-Nasr prompted al-Zaidi to postpone his official visit to Beirut, which had been scheduled to take place amid growing political and security uncertainty in Lebanon.

The decision came after the Lebanese president warned Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance organization against dragging the country into a new war, while Washington delivered strong messages through its representative to the UN Security Council, Mike Waltz, stressing the need to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure.

The United States is pushing to end the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) by the end of December 2026, while strongly calling on the Lebanese army to take firmer steps to extend state authority across the country.

These external pressures have coincided with domestic developments, including Lebanese judicial charges against Hezbollah members accused of forming armed groups, and new U.S. sanctions.

At the same time, Saudi special envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan has been working alongside the U.S. pressure campaign, setting strict conditions linking financial and political support to Hezbollah’s disarmament and the consolidation of Saudi influence in Lebanon.

This has created a political climate that made Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s planned visit to Beirut even more complicated and sensitive.

The tough Saudi and U.S. messages in Beirut coincided with the military crisis that was seen in Iraq, making the Iraqi prime minister’s visit to Lebanon politically risky. Al-Zaidi’s presence in Beirut at a time of escalating official Lebanese rhetoric and growing Saudi and U.S. pressure for Hezbollah’s disarmament would have put him in an extremely difficult position.

He would have been caught between his international commitments and pressure from his local allies, as his confrontation with armed factions in Iraq coincided with his presence in Beirut amid a Saudi-U.S. diplomatic campaign targeting Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

This could have strengthened accusations from his domestic opponents that he was carrying out a unified regional and international agenda against the Axis of Resistance.

Saudi position on regional developments and their connection to Yemen

The Yemeni fronts are witnessing a major military escalation that has reshaped control across western and southern areas, following advances by Ansarallah, whose forces have moved to within 40 to 60 kilometers of the interim capital, Aden.

This gives them greater leverage over shipping through the Bab al-Mandab Strait and poses a direct threat to the city of Aden. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has reaffirmed that it intends to continue the war through 2027.

Riyadh had confirmed its support for Bahrain’s decisions alongside the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council. However, it did not issue an official statement directly addressing the Bahraini court rulings against Shia clerics.

Its role has nevertheless been clear through strategic security coordination and broad political support for Manama’s measures to counter regional threats.

Saudi Arabia has declared its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and its unconditional support for all measures taken, both domestically and internationally, to protect its security, stability, and sovereignty.

It stressed that Bahrain’s security is an inseparable part of the collective security of the Persian Gulf Arab states. The rulings came at the same time as Saudi Arabia issued a strongly worded condemnation of Iranian retaliatory attacks targeting Bahrain and other regional countries.

Riyadh views Manama’s security measures as part of a joint effort to deter what it alleges is Iranian interference and protect the domestic front of Persian Gulf Arab states against any security breaches.

Critics accuse Manama of taking its anger out on its Shia population after failing to take on the retaliatory operations by the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has a Shia majority population.

Political and strategic assessments suggest that Riyadh views the Axis of Resistance as an interconnected network. This makes weakening Iran’s allies in other arenas a way to strengthen its position in negotiations and confrontation in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia recognizes the close ties and strong coordination between Ansarallah and Iran’s other regional allies.

Therefore, pressure to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in Lebanon, which is a key part of the conditions set by Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan, along with much of the support for al-Zaidi’s government’s efforts to bring armed factions under state control in Iraq, is aimed at breaking up this regional network.

Saudi Arabia’s political and security backing for Manama’s tougher measures also serves as a pre-emptive step to prevent any internal security breach that forces opposing the U.S. war on Iran could exploit in Bahrain while Riyadh is focused on the Yemeni front.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to capitalize on Washington’s hardline approach towards armed resistance movements in Iraq and Lebanon, working alongside the United States on both political and economic fronts.

Riyadh hopes this cooperation will translate into greater U.S. military and offensive support in Yemen, helping it break the military stalemate and shift the balance of power in favor of its allies.

The course of the war in Yemen is linked to broader negotiations aimed at ending regional tensions with Iran.

From this perspective, Riyadh is seeking to strengthen its leverage in the Levant, particularly in Lebanon and Iraq, as well as across the Persian Gulf. It aims to avoid having to make major concessions in Yemen that would give Ansarallah lasting dominance along its southern border.