TEHRAN – Iran’s Armed Forces remain at the highest level of readiness to counter any potential threat, while the country is also confronting an intensifying campaign of cognitive warfare aimed at undermining national unity and creating instability from within, a senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander has warned.

Major General Mostafa Izadi, the IRGC’s deputy commander, said the United States and Israel had failed to achieve their military objectives against Iran and were increasingly seeking to exploit psychological and economic pressure, misinformation and attempts to influence public opinion to weaken the country’s social cohesion.

In remarks delivered on Monday, Izadi said Iran’s military capabilities and resilience could serve as a model for other nations, emphasizing that the adversaries had failed to dismantle the country’s defense structure despite pursuing plans to destroy its Armed Forces.

He noted that the enemy had explicitly sought to eliminate Iran’s military institutions, including the IRGC, the Army, the Law Enforcement Force (FARAJA) and the Basij. However, none of these objectives had been achieved, he said.

The senior commander added that efforts to weaken Iran’s Islamic and regional Resistance Front or undermine the country’s missile and nuclear programs had likewise failed, describing the broader campaign against Iran as unsuccessful.

Izadi also argued that the confrontation had exposed the vulnerabilities of the US military presence in West Asia, saying the standing and prestige of the American armed forces had suffered a serious setback.

Referring to attacks on US military installations in eight countries across the region, which he said had been acknowledged by American officials, he noted that bases established in the name of providing security had instead become sources of insecurity for their host countries.

Washington seeking an exit from confrontation

Addressing renewed US threats to impose a naval blockade on Iran and force the country into submission, Izadi said Washington was itself facing mounting difficulties and looking for a way to end the conflict.

“Even the US Army Chief of Staff is looking for a way to figure out how they can get out of this war,” he said.

The IRGC deputy commander stressed that Iran’s Armed Forces maintained the highest level of operational preparedness, with their defensive and response capabilities extending across multiple domains.

He cited the country’s missile, drone, air defense, naval and ground capabilities as key components of its defense architecture, emphasizing the need to sustain readiness and further strengthen these capacities in response to evolving threats.

Cognitive warfare and battle for public opinion

In separate remarks addressed to Basij commanders and members, Izadi warned that the adversaries were expanding their campaign against Iran beyond the military arena, increasingly focusing on public opinion, social cohesion and the country's internal stability.

He described cognitive warfare as a major component of the current confrontation, saying the enemy was seeking to influence people's perceptions, undermine confidence in the future and weaken the social foundations that underpin national security.

According to Izadi, following setbacks on certain fronts, Iran’s adversaries were attempting to compensate through intensified economic pressure, the dissemination of misinformation, the spread of hopelessness and efforts to manipulate public sentiment.

He identified preventing domestic unrest, countering disinformation, explaining developments and realities to the public, strengthening community-based security and safeguarding social capital as key responsibilities of the Basij and the IRGC.

The commander stressed that maintaining public trust and social cohesion was as important as military preparedness in confronting the multidimensional threats facing the country.

He also referred to regional developments and the role of the Resistance Front in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Palestine, underscoring the importance of preserving defensive preparedness and strengthening the capabilities of Iran’s Armed Forces.