TEHRAN – Mehdi Golshani, distinguished professor of physics and prominent scholar of the philosophy of science, theology, and interdisciplinary studies of science and religion, died on Saturday, November 21, at the age of 87.

Golshani began his academic studies in physics at the University of Tehran before pursuing further education at the University of California, Berkeley. He received his PhD in elementary particle physics in 1969 and, upon returning to Iran, joined Sharif University of Technology.

Unlike academics who confine their work to teaching and research within a single discipline, Golshani extended his scholarly activities beyond physics to explore the philosophical foundations of science, the relationship between knowledge and society, research ethics, and the governance of higher education.

One of his major contributions was his active role in establishing Iran’s first doctoral program in physics. At Sharif University of Technology, he also founded the Department of Philosophy of Science, helping institutionalize an interdisciplinary approach to scientific education and research.

In 1990, Golshani became a member of the Academy of Sciences of Iran and served at different times as head of its Basic Sciences Division.

The relationship between science and religion was another major focus of his intellectual work. He argued that empirical knowledge alone could not address all questions concerning humanity and the universe, emphasizing the need for dialogue among science, philosophy, and religious thought. He explored this perspective in numerous books and articles.

His works, including The Qur’an and the Natural Sciences, From Secular Science to Religious Science, and Physics and Philosophy, illustrate his efforts to connect specialized knowledge of physics with broader epistemological and philosophical questions.

A defining feature of Golshani’s academic outlook was his emphasis on strengthening ties between the natural sciences and the humanities. He believed that university education should not confine students to their areas of specialization, arguing that a deeper understanding of science requires familiarity with its philosophical, historical, and ethical foundations.

In his speeches and interviews, he cited leading technical and engineering universities around the world as examples of institutions that place importance on both specialized scientific knowledge and the humanities. In his view, students of engineering and physics should also be familiar with the history of science, philosophy, ethics, and social issues.

Research ethics was another area to which he devoted considerable attention. Golshani maintained that technological progress and the expansion of humanity’s scientific capabilities must go hand in hand with responsibility. Scientists, he argued, should look beyond the technical feasibility of research or technological development and consider the human, social, and ethical consequences of their work.

His research also covered elementary particle physics, the foundations of quantum mechanics, cosmology, the philosophy of physics, and science-and-religion studies. His academic legacy includes numerous books, translations, and scholarly articles published in both Persian and English.

Overall, Golshani sought to promote a model of university education in which scientific expertise, philosophical thinking, and social responsibility were not separate pursuits, but complementary dimensions of academic and intellectual life.

The passing of Golshani also prompted messages of condolence from senior Iranian officials. President Masoud Pezeshkian described him as a distinguished scientist and an internationally recognized figure in Iranian science, highlighting his pioneering role in advancing the philosophy of science and studies on the relationship between science and religion in Iran.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei expressed their condolences over his death, paying tribute to his scientific contributions and lasting legacy.