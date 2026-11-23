TEHRAN – The Ministry of Health and Medical Education, in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), commemorated World Burns Week 2026, under the theme “A chain of hope: from clinical care to social support”.

World Burns Week was observed from November 2 to 8, with the theme of ‘Thriving through a community of care’. The 2026 theme focused on the importance of thriving, rather than simply surviving a burn injury, and the key role played by countless others to support this throughout each stage of recovery.

The national event was held on November second. It brought together senior health officials, experts and WHO staff to highlight the importance of coordinated action to prevent burn injuries and strengthen care, rehabilitation and social support for people affected by burns, the WHO website announced in a press release on November 22.

The event was inaugurated by Minister of Health and Medical Education ,Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi; Deputy Minister for Curative Affairs, Sadjad Razavi; Deputy Minister for Nursing, Abbas Ebadi; and WHO Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jean Jabbour.

Mashyaneh Haddadi, National Health Policy Advisor, and Afshin Ostovar, Noncommunicable Diseases Team Lead at the WHO Country Office, attended the event. Haddadi delivered opening remarks on behalf of the WHO Representative, highlighting the importance of coordinated action to strengthen burn prevention and comprehensive care and to advance universal health coverage and financial risk protection to ensure equitable access to quality burn care.

The sharing of a burn survivor’s personal story focused attention on the human impact of burn injuries, highlighting the importance of sustained support throughout the recovery and rehabilitation process.

The event recognized individuals and stakeholders who have contributed to advancing burn care. Letters of appreciation and commemorative logos were presented in recognition of their contributions. In a symbolic gesture of solidarity and appreciation, specially designed scarves commemorating World Burn Week 2026 were presented to the Minister and deputy ministers.

World Burns Week

Every day, over 30,000 people suffer burns severe enough to require medical attention – an estimated 11 million new burns annually. 70 percent of all burns occur in low- and middle-income countries.

It is estimated that 180,000 people will die from burn injuries each year. The vast majority of these deaths occur in places where access to resources is limited.

Severe burn injuries extend beyond what is immediately visible as they can trigger an inflammatory response that affects the whole body. Comprehensive burn care means coordinated multi disciplinary services including wound care, nutrition, surgery, rehabilitation, and psychological support.

Burn treatment is complex and involves different kinds of topical medications and dressings, coupled with high-level decision-making from providers.

Most individuals who suffer burn injuries survive, but many will go on to experience ongoing challenges with pain, disfigurement, and varying levels of disability.

According to the WHO, burn injuries are responsible for some of the greatest burden of morbidity. Burns cause lasting changes, impact physical and mental health, and can reduce quality of life.

World Burns Week serves as an international platform to raise awareness, facilitate greater collaboration, and work together towards global equity in the burden and care continuum of burn injuries.

The Week is an annual global campaign in the first week of November aimed at reducing global inequalities in burn prevention, burn care, and survivorship. World Burns Week was founded collaboratively by 11 organizations spanning all world regions, with the first World Burns Week held in 2024. It has since been endorsed by nearly 100 partner organisations representing burn care, public health, advocacy, and survivor support.

Burn injuries represent a significant global health challenge, with millions of new cases annually and a disproportionate burden on low- and middle-income countries. World Burns Week serves as an international platform to raise awareness, facilitate greater collaboration, and work together towards global equity in the burden and care continuum of burn injuries. By convening stakeholders, promoting understanding, and advocating for change, we strive to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by burns worldwide.

The week envisions a world where burns are prevented, and access to timely and effective care is equitable, inclusive and lifelong – regardless of location, income, gender, age or ability.

Its mission is to be a unified voice for burns as a global health crisis by advocating for equity in burn prevention, care and survivorship and promoting international collaboration.