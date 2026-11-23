TEHRAN - Former Iranian goalkeeper Milad Farahani has died in a road accident on Sunday morning.

Farahani lost his life in a traffic accident while travelling from Karaj to Rasht, bringing an end to the life of a respected figure in Iranian football.

Born in 1988 in Karaj, Farahani began his professional football career with Paykan. He went on to represent several Iranian clubs throughout his career, including Damash Gilan, Saba Qom, Naft Tehran, Naft Masjed Soleyman, Shahr Khodro, Gol Gohar Sirjan, Havadar and Khosheh Talaei.

The experienced shot-stopper spent many years competing in Iranian football and built a career across several clubs in the country's domestic leagues.

Farahani is survived by his two young children.

Tehran Times extends its heartfelt condolences to Farahani's family, friends, former teammates and the wider Iranian football community during this difficult time.