TEHRAN – The closing ceremony of the 20th International Resistance Theater Festival was held on Saturday, November 21, at the Art Bureau in Tehran.

Mohammad Kazemtabar, the festival secretary, was the first speaker at the ceremony. “One of the events that profoundly affected our hearts was the martyrdom of our Leader; however, we were ultimately able to hold this festival,” he said.

“Tonight is the celebration of the Islamic Revolution Theater. I would like to thank all of you for accompanying us on this journey. To those whose names are announced during the ceremony, I offer my congratulations in advance, and to those whose names are not called, I say that this is not the end of the road,” he was quoted as saying by Mehr.

Also speaking at the event, Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb, Commander of Iran's Basij Force, referred to the closing ceremony being held on the National Hero Day in Iran and said: “If we intend to solidify the legacy of those who sacrificed themselves defending our land, we must engage in storytelling. If this is achieved through the language of art, the culture of resistance will become immortal. Our request from you, as artists, is to increase both the quantity and quality of such works.”

November 21 is called the National Hero Day in Iran as it marks the anniversary of Martyr Qassem Soleimani’s letter announcing the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group, symbolizing Iran's steadfast commitment to resisting imperialism. It highlights the nation's resilience in the face of adversity.

The ceremony then proceeded to the awards segment, where the winners of various categories received their prizes on stage.

The 20th International Resistance Theater Festival was held under the theme “Iran, the Eternal Stage of Resistance”. It included several sections, among them playwriting, stage theater, street theater, scientific and research activities, workshops, and an international section.

The Resistance Theater Festival has developed over two decades as an event centered on themes including the Sacred Defense, the Islamic Revolution, and broader concepts of resistance. Its organizers have also sought to expand the festival beyond conventional theater productions by incorporating workshops, research programs, and street performances.

The current edition’s call for submissions highlighted themes ranging from the experiences of the Sacred Defense and the lives of martyrs and fighters in Palestine and Gaza, the role of women in resistance, and contemporary events.

SS/SAB

