TEHRAN – Iranian security forces have dismantled four-armed cells affiliated with a separatist group in West Azarbaijan Province, arresting all 27 members and seizing dozens of firearms, ammunition magazines and a Starlink satellite communications device, the Intelligence Ministry announced.

In a statement, the ministry said the operation was conducted by personnel of the Intelligence Department in West Azarbaijan as part of ongoing efforts to thwart terrorist plots and prevent attempts by 'US-Israeli-backed agents' to carry out attacks inside Iran.

According to the statement, the four cells had been organizing armed operations and other activities aimed at undermining security in the country. All 27 members were identified and arrested in an intelligence-led operation.

Security forces seized 52 AK-47 assault rifles, 94 magazines and a Starlink device during the operation, the ministry said.

The dismantled network was structured into five separate divisions responsible for espionage, operational activities, propaganda, logistical support and financial affairs. Its members had also been involved in transferring weapons from border areas into the country's interior and transporting Starlink devices to urban centers to facilitate activities in support of the US-Israeli offensive, the statement added.

In a separate operation, the ministry announced the arrest of six members of three weapons- and ammunition-smuggling teams who were intercepted while entering Iran from neighboring countries.

The groups were allegedly seeking to smuggle weapons into the country for use in terrorist operations and urban warfare, according to the statement.

One of the six detainees is a foreign national, the ministry said.

Security forces seized a total of 201 handguns and assault weapons, as well as 100 additional pistol magazines, from the smuggling teams.

The ministry said the operations formed part of broader efforts to prevent the infiltration of armed groups, disrupt weapons-smuggling networks and thwart attempts to destabilize the country's security.

